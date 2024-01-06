UAE welcomes Palestinian children and cancer patients for specialized treatment

The UAE welcomes an eighth group of injured Palestinian children and cancer patients.

The UAE praised for its unique model in meeting Palestinian humanitarian needs.

The UAE establishes a 150-bed field hospital in Gaza and conducts over 100 essential surgeries.

In accordance with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s orders, the eighth group of injured Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. The purpose of their visit was to treat 1,000 injured children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in UAE hospitals.

After taking off from Al Arish International Airport, the aircraft touched down at Abu Dhabi International Airport with 28 Palestinians and 35 family members who were in critical need of medical attention.

Following the plane, the Palestinian families were interviewed by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) as soon as they arrived. They praised the UAE’s “unique model” for meeting the Palestinian people’s immediate humanitarian needs and highlighted the nation’s extensive efforts to relieve their suffering by offering both medical and humanitarian aid.

They conveyed to the UAE their heartfelt gratitude and admiration for this humanitarian endeavor. As a result of the country’s astute leadership’s directions, UAE hospitals offer the best possible care for cancer patients as well as injuries.

With the start of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” in November 2023 to deliver aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the UAE has been a resolute backer of Gaza since the beginning of the crisis.

Food, humanitarian aid, and emergency medical care have been continuously provided to the Palestinian people by the United Arab Emirates, demonstrating the strength of its humanitarian response to the crisis.

A 150-bed field hospital in Gaza was created by the country, and more than 100 important and essential surgeries have been done there.

As per the statistics of the “Gallant Knight 3” operation, 395 instances of Palestinian youngsters and cancer patients were treated by UAE hospitals up until Thursday, January 4. The total number of cases received at the UAE field hospital in Gaza was 1,098 cases.

In order to solve Gaza’s terrible water infrastructure status and guarantee that the Palestinian people have access to clean drinking water, the UAE also established six desalination facilities in Rafah, Egypt. About 1.2 million gallons of desalinated water are produced daily by the plants and pumped into Gaza via pipes.

The ‘Tarahum – for Gaza‘ campaign was executed by the UAE’s competent authorities. Its aim was to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable populations, including children, women, and the elderly, by offering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people affected by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

33 students from the Gaza Strip have been admitted to the United Arab Emirates University to study at UAE expense as part of these activities.

These programs are a prime example of the UAE’s long-standing commitment to helping the Palestinian people, easing their suffering, and promoting collaboration and unity through significant humanitarian endeavors.

