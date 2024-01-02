Russian strikes claimed six civilian lives in Ukrainian cities.

Russian strikes claimed the lives of six civilians in various Ukrainian cities on New Year’s Day. In a separate incident, officials installed by Russia in the occupied city of Donetsk reported that Ukrainian shelling resulted in four deaths and 13 injuries on Sunday.

Mr. Putin asserted that there was a shift in Western rhetoric towards the war. He acknowledged the realization that they could not “destroy” Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refuted these claims in an interview with The Economist. He stated that Mr. Putin’s suggestion of Russia winning the war was merely a “feeling.” He emphasized Russia’s casualty figures in Ukraine and highlighted that opposing forces had been unsuccessful in capturing a single large city in 2023.

Expressing frustration with Kyiv’s Western allies, Mr. Zelensky remarked that they had lost a sense of urgency.

“I want Putin to die very much… and everyone who supports him,” she told the media. “Because today’s event ruined the lives of hundreds, in one minute. There have been a lot of hits before this. A lot were killed. All this is on [Putin]. I think he will burn in hell.”

