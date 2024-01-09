Under the Dubai creek: Secrets of Al Maktoum Bridge’s maintenance and safety measures, watch video

Al Maktoum Bridge maintenance is done in five phases.

The maintenance is done during the night.

Bridge’s functionality and safety is prioritized.

The Al Maktoum Bridge, which spans the Creek and connects the neighborhoods of Bur Dubai and Deira, is one of the busiest and oldest bridges in the city.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Al Maktoum Bridge undergoes annual thorough maintenance that is done in five stages:

– daily preventive and routine maintenance

– weekly maintenance

– monthly maintenance

– quarterly preventive and routine maintenance

– annual major overhaul of the bridge

The majority of these maintenance tasks are planned for twice a week after midnight, when the bridge is closed. This scheduling approach guarantees that traffic flow is not greatly disrupted.

Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency said, “About 104 routine and corrective maintenance operations had been conducted on Al Maktoum Bridge in 2023, which required around 5,222 working hours.”

He went on to say that between 2014 and 2022, 14 significant maintenance projects were completed on the Al Maktoum Bridge. Among the assignments were:

– swapping out the bridge’s hydraulic systems’ main cylinder and every pipe.

– thorough examinations to evaluate the moving components of the bridge’s structural health

– replacing every valve, sensor, hydraulic valve, and related accessory while doing thorough maintenance on the bridge

– painting the moving bridge’s surfaces with non-slip paint

– carrying out an expert structural analysis of the submerged metal curtains,

– conducting tests to determine the service life of the bridge

“Al Maktoum Bridge is one of the most sophisticated movable bridges, as it is fitted with hydraulic pumps that enable the bridge to open and close. This functionality is crucial for facilitating maritime navigation in Dubai Creek, allowing ships and high boats to pass underneath. This feature simplifies operational checks of all vital machinery and routine inspections, including the monitoring of parts that require lubrication,” Al Ali added.

Daily routine

Brake pedals, hydraulic pipelines, and the main electric generator are just a few of the important parts of the bridge that RTA makes sure are operating properly during routine and preventative maintenance on a daily basis. Visual checks are also carried out for all traffic signal bulbs, with replacements carried out when needed, and the pedestrian lane on the bridge from the retaining wall facade.

Weekly routine

Regular and preventive maintenance tasks that need to be completed every week include cleaning and inspecting the hydraulic switches of the bridge’s locking system, making sure the emergency diesel engine is operating properly, testing the backup generator that is also utilized in an emergency, and lubricating and cleaning the bridge cranes’ master cylinders.

Monthly routine

The air conditioning systems in the main control rooms and the electrical panel rooms of the bridge are inspected and maintained as part of routine and preventive maintenance every month. The integrity and functionality of the bridge’s expansion joints and gaps are examined. The drive chains and brake levers’ mechanical connections—especially the ones utilized in an emergency—are oiled and examined. Additionally, the oil level in the braking system is examined, and the bearing plates in the top lock boxes are inspected and lubricated.

Quarterly routine

Checking the oil level in the main electric motor and the brake levers, as well as making sure the lubricating oil flow for the circulation pump and cooling element of the main electric motor is appropriate, are all part of the routine and preventive maintenance performed every three months. It also entails checking the fasteners of the metal curtains that shield the bridge bases and the state of the fender shackles and ropes. The metal curtain walls’ integrity is also examined by the maintenance crew.

Annual routine

For the purpose of performing yearly maintenance and inspections on all the moveable sections of the Al Maktoum Bridge, RTA has assigned an international team. In addition to the yearly maintenance, a proficient group of divers conducts inspections with the aim of guaranteeing the security of the metal curtains around the bridge’s submerged foundations.

