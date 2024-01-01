Zelensky promises to boost production of domestic weapons in his New Year speech

Earlier, Vladimir Putin delivered his New Year address.

Zelensky claims his country has grown stronger in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In his New Year’s message, President Volodymyr Zelensky assured a significant rise in Ukraine’s weapon production for the upcoming year. He reiterated his commitment to constructing at least a million drones.

The Russian president hailed his soldiers as “heroes… at the forefront of the fight for truth” and also referenced economic issues, a key topic for many Russians, and declared 2024 the “year of the family”.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said: “Next year, the enemy will feel the wrath of domestic production.”

He said “Ukraine would produce “a million” extra drones in 2024 – something he said earlier this month – and that F-16 fighter jets would be delivered by Ukraine’s Western partners.”

“Our pilots are already mastering F-16 jets, and we will see them in our skies,” he said. “So that our enemies can certainly see what our real wrath is.”

Shortly after the New Year’s message, fresh attacks occurred. In Donetsk, currently under Russian occupation, four individuals were reported to have lost their lives, with 13 others sustaining injuries. This information was shared by Denis Pushilin, the head of Donetsk appointed by Russia, through the messaging platform Telegram.

He described the attack as “massive shelling from multiple launch rocket systems”.

Separately in Odesa, in the south of Ukraine, one person was killed and three others were wounded in a Russian drone attack, local governor Oleg Kiper said.

Zelensky appealed to Western allies:

President Zelensky appealed to Western allies to maintain their support for Ukraine, expressing concern about a potential reduction in aid from Washington and Europe. The last shipment of military aid from the United States has been received by Ukraine, with further aid packages facing delays due to a dispute in the US Congress.

Acknowledging that Ukraine’s spring offensive did not achieve the success he had anticipated, President Zelensky emphasized in his message that despite challenges, his country has grown stronger in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In contrast, President Putin did not address the conflict in Ukraine during his New Year’s speech, which was notably more restrained compared to the previous year.

But he said: “To everyone who is at a combat post, at the forefront of the fight for truth and justice: You are our heroes, our hearts are with you,” he said. “We are proud of you, we admire your courage.”

