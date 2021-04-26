Adsense 970×250

Fitrana 2021: Amount Set at a minimum of Rs140 Per Head

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 11:23 pm
Sadqa-e-Fitr 2021
Mufti Muneeb-Ur-Rehman has announced the amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana for the current year.

Sadqa-e-Fitr is the essential welfare in Islam of every Muslim who has food in the margin of their needs. Fitrana has to be given any time after the sighting of the Ramadan moon and before Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers.

The foremost deserving people for Fitrana are close relatives followed by neighbours and therefore the poor.

Muneeb-Ur-Rehman said the real spirit of ‘fitr’ and ‘fidya’ is a two-time meal of a destitute person, so it’s better to pay the meal cost of a hotel

Sadqa-e-Fitra in Fiqha-e-Hanafi

Sadqa-e-Fitr has been set at a minimum of Rs140, after being calculated according to 2kg of flour.

Here are the fitra calculated for other different commodities:

  1. Fitra based on 4kg of barley: Rs320
  2. Fitra based on 4kg of dates: Rs960
  3. Fitra based on 4kg of raisins: Rs1,920

Sadqa-e-Fitra in Fiqha-e-Jafria

In Fiqha-e-Jafria, Fitra is calculated based on 3kg of food. It can be calculated based on any of these products: wheat flour, rice, barley, dates and raisins.

  1. Fitra based on 3kg of flour: Rs220
  2. Fitra based on 4kg of rice: Rs650

Earlier, the Federal government had fixed Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts for the current lunar year at Rs 80,933.

According to the notification issued in this regard, people having a minimum of Rs 80,933 balance in savings, profit and loss sharing or similar bank accounts on the first day of Ramazan will be liable to pay 2.5 per cent Zakat on the total balance.

Zakat, the fourth pillar of Islam, is a religious obligation and the purification of the wealth you possess. It orders all Muslims who meet the necessary criteria to donate a specific amount of wealth every year for a charitable purpose.

Zakat is said to filter yearly earnings that are over and above what is needed to provide for the basic needs of a person or family.

During this holy month of Ramadan, every Muslim is bound to offer Zakat to not only purify our souls but also to purify our wealth.

