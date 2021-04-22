Islamic Scholar Maulana Wahiuddin Khan Passes Away Aged 69

Adsense 300×250

Famed Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away Wednesday night in India, his family members said.

According to the details, Wahiduddin Khan was admitted to a Delhi hospital and also tested positive for coronavirus.

On Twitter, Khan’s eldest son, wrote: “The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat [penitence] and high station in Paradise. Ameen.”

Born in Azamgarh, India in 1925, he has written more than 200 books.

Before his death, along with several other respectable awards, the Islamic scholar was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

He also wrote a two-volume commentary on the Holy Quran.

Soon after the news of his death broke out, several political leaders and other renowned scholars extend deepest condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deeply grieved by Khan’s loss of life.

“He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

India’s President Ram Nath Kovind said he was “saddened” by Khan’s sad demise.

“Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contributions to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers,” he tweeted.