Adsense 970×250

Islamic Scholar Maulana Wahiuddin Khan Passes Away Aged 69

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 07:54 pm
Adsense 300×600
Maulana Wahiuddin passes away
Adsense 300×250

Famed Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away Wednesday night in India, his family members said.

According to the details, Wahiduddin Khan was admitted to a Delhi hospital and also tested positive for coronavirus.

On Twitter, Khan’s eldest son, wrote: “The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat [penitence] and high station in Paradise. Ameen.”

Born in Azamgarh, India in 1925, he has written more than 200 books.

Before his death, along with several other respectable awards, the Islamic scholar was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

He also wrote a two-volume commentary on the Holy Quran.

Soon after the news of his death broke out, several political leaders and other renowned scholars extend deepest condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deeply grieved by Khan’s loss of life.

“He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

India’s President Ram Nath Kovind said he was “saddened” by Khan’s sad demise.

“Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contributions to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers,” he tweeted.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021
6 hours ago
Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021 today Sehr and Iftar timing (Updated, April 2021)

Dubai: Today Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021 has updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and...
ramadan calendar talagang 2021
7 hours ago
Ramadan Calendar Talagang 2021: Today Sehri time talagang, Iftar time talagang

Talagang: Ramadan Calendar Talagang has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
1 day ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
3 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad: Today Sehr Time Islamabad, Today Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims...
Lahore RAMADAN TIMING 2020
3 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Lahore: Today Sehri & Iftar timing 2021

Lahore: Ramadan Calendar Lahore has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
3 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Karachi: Today Sehri & Iftar timing 2021

Karachi: Ramadan Calendar Karachi has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
3 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
42 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
45 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
59 mins ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...