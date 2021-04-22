Adsense 970×250

Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021 today Sehr and Iftar timing (Updated, April 2021)

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 06:47 pm
Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021
Dubai: Today Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021 has updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in Pakistan will keep their first fast on April 14th, 2021. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in UAE.

However, Ramadan 2021 Dubai Calendar right around the corner, it’s time to get ready for the routine. So, we have put all the sehri and iftar timings for both hanafi and jafaria fiqh.

Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021

Find the updated list of Sehar and Iftar timings in Dubai today.

RAMADAN SEHR IFTAR DATE
1 04:36 AM 6:42 PM 13 April 2021
2 04:35 AM 6:42 PM 14 April 2021
3 04:34 AM 6:43 PM 15 April 2021
4 04:33 AM 6:43 PM 16 April 2021
5 04:32 AM 6:44 PM 17 April 2021
6 04:31 AM 6:44 PM 18 April 2021
7 04:30 AM 6:45 PM 19 April 2021
8 04:29 AM 6:45 PM 20 April 2021
9 04:28 AM 6:45 PM 21 April 2021
10 04:27 AM 6:46 PM 22 April 2021
11 04:26 AM 6:46 PM 23 April 2021
12 04:25 AM 6:47 PM 24 April 2021
13 04:23 AM 6:47 PM 25 April 2021
14 04:22 AM 6:48 PM 26 April 2021
15 04:21 AM 6:48 PM 27 April 2021
16 04:20 AM 6:49 PM 28 April 2021
17 04:19 AM 6:49 PM 29 April 2021
18 04:18 AM 6:50 PM 30 April 2021
19 04:17 AM 6:50 PM 01 May 2021
20 04:17 AM 6:51 PM 02 May 2021
21 04:16 AM 6:51 PM 03 May 2021
22 04:15 AM 6:52 PM 04 May 2021
23 04:14 AM 6:52 PM 05 May 2021
24 04:13 AM 6:53 PM 06 May 2021
25 04:12 AM 6:53 PM 07 May 2021
26 04:11 AM 6:54 PM 08 May 2021
27 04:10 AM 6:54 PM 09 May 2021
28 04:09 AM 6:55 PM 10 May 2021
29 04:09 AM 6:56 PM 11 May 2021
30 04:08 AM 6:56 PM 12 May 2021
Ramadan Mubarak is one of the most sacred months of Islamic Calendar in which Devils are chained, doors of heaven are opened and the doors of hell are closed. Muslims devote themselves to praying, fasting, and benefit of humanity.

Fasting or Siam is the third pillar of Islam according to which Muslims abstain themselves from having food and water from dawn to sunset. In addition to this, Muslims also experience Shab-e-Qadr in the last Ashrah.

Ramadan 2021 will be a different from what we have observed in the past. The government of Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. We will miss several practices such as Iftar gatherings, Iftar and Sehar eateries, congregational gatherings such as Taraweeh, I’tikaf in Mosques, and others.

