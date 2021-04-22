Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021 today Sehr and Iftar timing (Updated, April 2021)

Dubai: Today Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021 has updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in Pakistan will keep their first fast on April 14th, 2021. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in UAE.
However, Ramadan 2021 Dubai Calendar right around the corner, it’s time to get ready for the routine. So, we have put all the sehri and iftar timings for both hanafi and jafaria fiqh.
Also check: Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi
Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021
Find the updated list of Sehar and Iftar timings in Dubai today.
|RAMADAN
|SEHR
|IFTAR
|DATE
|1
|04:36 AM
|6:42 PM
|13 April 2021
|2
|04:35 AM
|6:42 PM
|14 April 2021
|3
|04:34 AM
|6:43 PM
|15 April 2021
|4
|04:33 AM
|6:43 PM
|16 April 2021
|5
|04:32 AM
|6:44 PM
|17 April 2021
|6
|04:31 AM
|6:44 PM
|18 April 2021
|7
|04:30 AM
|6:45 PM
|19 April 2021
|8
|04:29 AM
|6:45 PM
|20 April 2021
|9
|04:28 AM
|6:45 PM
|21 April 2021
|10
|04:27 AM
|6:46 PM
|22 April 2021
|11
|04:26 AM
|6:46 PM
|23 April 2021
|12
|04:25 AM
|6:47 PM
|24 April 2021
|13
|04:23 AM
|6:47 PM
|25 April 2021
|14
|04:22 AM
|6:48 PM
|26 April 2021
|15
|04:21 AM
|6:48 PM
|27 April 2021
|16
|04:20 AM
|6:49 PM
|28 April 2021
|17
|04:19 AM
|6:49 PM
|29 April 2021
|18
|04:18 AM
|6:50 PM
|30 April 2021
|19
|04:17 AM
|6:50 PM
|01 May 2021
|20
|04:17 AM
|6:51 PM
|02 May 2021
|21
|04:16 AM
|6:51 PM
|03 May 2021
|22
|04:15 AM
|6:52 PM
|04 May 2021
|23
|04:14 AM
|6:52 PM
|05 May 2021
|24
|04:13 AM
|6:53 PM
|06 May 2021
|25
|04:12 AM
|6:53 PM
|07 May 2021
|26
|04:11 AM
|6:54 PM
|08 May 2021
|27
|04:10 AM
|6:54 PM
|09 May 2021
|28
|04:09 AM
|6:55 PM
|10 May 2021
|29
|04:09 AM
|6:56 PM
|11 May 2021
|30
|04:08 AM
|6:56 PM
|12 May 2021
Fasting or Siam is the third pillar of Islam according to which Muslims abstain themselves from having food and water from dawn to sunset. In addition to this, Muslims also experience Shab-e-Qadr in the last Ashrah.
Ramadan 2021 will be a different from what we have observed in the past. The government of Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. We will miss several practices such as Iftar gatherings, Iftar and Sehar eateries, congregational gatherings such as Taraweeh, I’tikaf in Mosques, and others.