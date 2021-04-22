Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021 today Sehr and Iftar timing (Updated, April 2021)

Adsense 300×250

Dubai: Today Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021 has updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in Pakistan will keep their first fast on April 14th, 2021. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in UAE.

However, Ramadan 2021 Dubai Calendar right around the corner, it’s time to get ready for the routine. So, we have put all the sehri and iftar timings for both hanafi and jafaria fiqh.

Ramadan Calendar Dubai 2021

Find the updated list of Sehar and Iftar timings in Dubai today.

RAMADAN SEHR IFTAR DATE 1 04:36 AM 6:42 PM 13 April 2021 2 04:35 AM 6:42 PM 14 April 2021 3 04:34 AM 6:43 PM 15 April 2021 4 04:33 AM 6:43 PM 16 April 2021 5 04:32 AM 6:44 PM 17 April 2021 6 04:31 AM 6:44 PM 18 April 2021 7 04:30 AM 6:45 PM 19 April 2021 8 04:29 AM 6:45 PM 20 April 2021 9 04:28 AM 6:45 PM 21 April 2021 10 04:27 AM 6:46 PM 22 April 2021 11 04:26 AM 6:46 PM 23 April 2021 12 04:25 AM 6:47 PM 24 April 2021 13 04:23 AM 6:47 PM 25 April 2021 14 04:22 AM 6:48 PM 26 April 2021 15 04:21 AM 6:48 PM 27 April 2021 16 04:20 AM 6:49 PM 28 April 2021 17 04:19 AM 6:49 PM 29 April 2021 18 04:18 AM 6:50 PM 30 April 2021 19 04:17 AM 6:50 PM 01 May 2021 20 04:17 AM 6:51 PM 02 May 2021 21 04:16 AM 6:51 PM 03 May 2021 22 04:15 AM 6:52 PM 04 May 2021 23 04:14 AM 6:52 PM 05 May 2021 24 04:13 AM 6:53 PM 06 May 2021 25 04:12 AM 6:53 PM 07 May 2021 26 04:11 AM 6:54 PM 08 May 2021 27 04:10 AM 6:54 PM 09 May 2021 28 04:09 AM 6:55 PM 10 May 2021 29 04:09 AM 6:56 PM 11 May 2021 30 04:08 AM 6:56 PM 12 May 2021