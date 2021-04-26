Adsense 970×250

Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021: Sehri time today, Iftar time today

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 06:47 pm
Adsense 300×600
Lahore RAMADAN TIMING 2020
Adsense 300×250

Lahore: Today Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021 you can check here on BOL News. Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in Pakistan will keep their first fast on April 14th, 2021. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in Pakistan.

Also checkToday Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Sehri time today, Iftar time today

Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021

Check the updated Sehr and Iftar timing of Lahore 2021 both Fiqa Hanfi Sunni & Fiqa Jafri. Find 30 days Ramadan timings 2021 for Lahore.

Lahore Sehr & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days (Fiqa Hanfi Sunni)

Date Sehr Time Iftaar Time
23 April 2021 03:58 18:39
24 April 2021 03:57 18:40
25 April 2021 03:56 18:41
26 April 2021 03:54 18:41
27 April 2021 03:53 18:42
28 April 2021 03:52 18:43
29 April 2021 03:51 18:43
30 April 2021 03:49 18:44
01 May 2021 03:48 18:45
02 May 2021 03:47 18:45
03 May 2021 03:46 18:46
04 May 2021 03:45 18:47
05 May 2021 03:43 18:48
06 May 2021 03:42 18:48
07 May 2021 03:41 18:49
08 May 2021 03:40 18:50
09 May 2021 03:39 18:50
10 May 2021 03:38 18:51
11 May 2021 03:37 18:52
12 May 2021 03:36 18:53
13 May 2021 03:35 18:53
14 May 2021 03:34 18:54
15 May 2021 03:33 18:55
16 May 2021 03:32 18:55

Lahore Sehri & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days Shia (Fiqa Jafria)

Date Shia Sehr Time Shia Iftaar Time
23 April 2021 03:48 18:49
24 April 2021 03:47 18:50
25 April 2021 03:46 18:51
26 April 2021 03:44 18:51
27 April 2021 03:43 18:52
28 April 2021 03:42 18:53
29 April 2021 03:41 18:53
30 April 2021 03:39 18:54
01 May 2021 03:38 18:55
02 May 2021 03:37 18:55
03 May 2021 03:36 18:56
04 May 2021 03:35 18:57
05 May 2021 03:33 18:58
06 May 2021 03:32 18:58
07 May 2021 03:31 18:59
08 May 2021 03:30 19:00
09 May 2021 03:29 19:00
10 May 2021 03:28 19:01
11 May 2021 03:27 19:02
12 May 2021 03:26 19:03
13 May 2021 03:25 19:03
14 May 2021 03:24 19:04
15 May 2021 03:23 19:05
16 May 2021 03:22 19:05
Adsense 300×250

Read More

Hyderabad RAMADAN TIMING
1 hour ago
Ramadan Calendar Hyderabad 2021: Sehri time today, Iftar time today Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ramadan Calendar Hyderabad 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims...
Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
2 hours ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021: Today Sehri time Islamabad, Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 you can find here on BOL News....
Quetta RAMADAN TIMING 2020
2 hours ago
Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021: Sehri time today Quetta, Iftar time today Quetta

Quetta: Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021 has updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Sehri time today, Iftar time today

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 you can find here on BOL News....
Ramadan Calendar rawalpindi
2 days ago
Ramadan Calendar 2021 Rawalpindi: Sehri time today Rawalpindi, Iftar time today Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Today Ramadan Calendar 2021 Rawalpindi has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun...
Sehri time karachi today 2021
2 days ago
Sehri Time today in Karachi 2021: Calendar Karachi (Updated, April)

Karachi: Today Sehri time today in karachi 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021...

Recent News

Eid-Ul-fitr holidays in Pakistan
9 mins ago
Pakistan: Govt. Announces 5-Day Eid-Ul-Fitr Holidays From May 13 to 17

The Interior Ministry has on Monday announced five-day public holidays in Pakistan...
Shanaya Katwe
11 mins ago
Indian Actress Arrested For Murdering Her Brother

Police in Haboli, Karnataka, arrested actress Shanaya Katwe on charges of murdering...
Mehwish Hayat
17 mins ago
What is Mehwish Hayat truly disturbed by?

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat said in a...
Koena Mitra
23 mins ago
Koena Mitra Talks About Her Plastic Surgery

Bollywood actress and model Koena Mitra has finally spoken out on rumors...