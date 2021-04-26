Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021: Sehri time today, Iftar time today

Lahore: Today Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021 you can check here on BOL News. Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in Pakistan will keep their first fast on April 14th, 2021. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in Pakistan.
Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021
Check the updated Sehr and Iftar timing of Lahore 2021 both Fiqa Hanfi Sunni & Fiqa Jafri. Find 30 days Ramadan timings 2021 for Lahore.
Lahore Sehr & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days (Fiqa Hanfi Sunni)
|Date
|Sehr Time
|Iftaar Time
|23 April 2021
|03:58
|18:39
|24 April 2021
|03:57
|18:40
|25 April 2021
|03:56
|18:41
|26 April 2021
|03:54
|18:41
|27 April 2021
|03:53
|18:42
|28 April 2021
|03:52
|18:43
|29 April 2021
|03:51
|18:43
|30 April 2021
|03:49
|18:44
|01 May 2021
|03:48
|18:45
|02 May 2021
|03:47
|18:45
|03 May 2021
|03:46
|18:46
|04 May 2021
|03:45
|18:47
|05 May 2021
|03:43
|18:48
|06 May 2021
|03:42
|18:48
|07 May 2021
|03:41
|18:49
|08 May 2021
|03:40
|18:50
|09 May 2021
|03:39
|18:50
|10 May 2021
|03:38
|18:51
|11 May 2021
|03:37
|18:52
|12 May 2021
|03:36
|18:53
|13 May 2021
|03:35
|18:53
|14 May 2021
|03:34
|18:54
|15 May 2021
|03:33
|18:55
|16 May 2021
|03:32
|18:55
Lahore Sehri & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days Shia (Fiqa Jafria)
|Date
|Shia Sehr Time
|Shia Iftaar Time
|23 April 2021
|03:48
|18:49
|24 April 2021
|03:47
|18:50
|25 April 2021
|03:46
|18:51
|26 April 2021
|03:44
|18:51
|27 April 2021
|03:43
|18:52
|28 April 2021
|03:42
|18:53
|29 April 2021
|03:41
|18:53
|30 April 2021
|03:39
|18:54
|01 May 2021
|03:38
|18:55
|02 May 2021
|03:37
|18:55
|03 May 2021
|03:36
|18:56
|04 May 2021
|03:35
|18:57
|05 May 2021
|03:33
|18:58
|06 May 2021
|03:32
|18:58
|07 May 2021
|03:31
|18:59
|08 May 2021
|03:30
|19:00
|09 May 2021
|03:29
|19:00
|10 May 2021
|03:28
|19:01
|11 May 2021
|03:27
|19:02
|12 May 2021
|03:26
|19:03
|13 May 2021
|03:25
|19:03
|14 May 2021
|03:24
|19:04
|15 May 2021
|03:23
|19:05
|16 May 2021
|03:22
|19:05