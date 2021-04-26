Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021: Sehri time today, Iftar time today

Adsense 300×250

Lahore: Today Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021 you can check here on BOL News. Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in Pakistan will keep their first fast on April 14th, 2021. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in Pakistan.

Also check: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Sehri time today, Iftar time today

Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021

Check the updated Sehr and Iftar timing of Lahore 2021 both Fiqa Hanfi Sunni & Fiqa Jafri. Find 30 days Ramadan timings 2021 for Lahore.

Lahore Sehr & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days (Fiqa Hanfi Sunni)

Date Sehr Time Iftaar Time 23 April 2021 03:58 18:39 24 April 2021 03:57 18:40 25 April 2021 03:56 18:41 26 April 2021 03:54 18:41 27 April 2021 03:53 18:42 28 April 2021 03:52 18:43 29 April 2021 03:51 18:43 30 April 2021 03:49 18:44 01 May 2021 03:48 18:45 02 May 2021 03:47 18:45 03 May 2021 03:46 18:46 04 May 2021 03:45 18:47 05 May 2021 03:43 18:48 06 May 2021 03:42 18:48 07 May 2021 03:41 18:49 08 May 2021 03:40 18:50 09 May 2021 03:39 18:50 10 May 2021 03:38 18:51 11 May 2021 03:37 18:52 12 May 2021 03:36 18:53 13 May 2021 03:35 18:53 14 May 2021 03:34 18:54 15 May 2021 03:33 18:55 16 May 2021 03:32 18:55

Lahore Sehri & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days Shia (Fiqa Jafria)