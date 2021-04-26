Adsense 970×250

Ramadan Calendar Peshawar 2021: Sehri time Peshawar, Iftar time Peshawar

Muhammad Noman

26th Apr, 2021.
Ramadan Calendar Peshawar: Sehri Time Peshawar, Iftar Time Peshawar
Peshawar: Today Ramadan Calendar Peshawar 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims in Pakistan will keep their first fast on April 14th, 2021. BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities in Pakistan.

Moreover, Ramadan 2021 right around the corner, it’s time to get ready for the routine. So, we have put all the sehri and iftar timings for both hanafi and jafaria fiqh.

Today Ramadan Calendar Peshawar 2021

The month of Ramadan presents a prime opportunity for all the Ummah to seek Allah’s (S.W.T) blessings and forgiveness. This whole month, let us indulge in the act of praying and giving charity, for and to those who have been the most affected by this pandemic disease. As the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) said, “Whatever is prayed for at the time of breaking the fast is granted and never refused.”

Peshawar Sehr & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days (Fiqa Hanfi Sunni)

Date Sehr Time Iftaar Time
17 April 2021 04:12 18:50
18 April 2021 04:10 18:50
19 April 2021 04:09 18:51
20 April 2021 04:07 18:52
21 April 2021 04:06 18:53
22 April 2021 04:04 18:53
23 April 2021 04:03 18:54
24 April 2021 04:01 18:55
25 April 2021 04:00 18:56
26 April 2021 03:59 18:57
27 April 2021 03:57 18:57
28 April 2021 03:56 18:58
29 April 2021 03:54 18:59
30 April 2021 03:53 19:00
01 May 2021 03:52 19:01
02 May 2021 03:50 19:01
03 May 2021 03:49 19:02
04 May 2021 03:48 19:03
05 May 2021 03:47 19:04
06 May 2021 03:45 19:04
07 May 2021 03:44 19:05
08 May 2021 03:43 19:06
09 May 2021 03:42 19:07
10 May 2021 03:40 19:08
11 May 2021 03:39 19:08
12 May 2021 03:38 19:09
13 May 2021 03:37 19:10
14 May 2021 03:36 19:11
15 May 2021 03:35 19:11
16 May 2021 03:34 19:12

Peshawar Sehri & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days Shia (Fiqa Jafria)

Date Shia Sehr Time Shia Iftaar Time
17 April 2021 04:02 19:00
18 April 2021 04:00 19:00
19 April 2021 03:59 19:01
20 April 2021 03:57 19:02
21 April 2021 03:56 19:03
22 April 2021 03:54 19:03
23 April 2021 03:53 19:04
24 April 2021 03:51 19:05
25 April 2021 03:50 19:06
26 April 2021 03:49 19:07
27 April 2021 03:47 19:07
28 April 2021 03:46 19:08
29 April 2021 03:44 19:09
30 April 2021 03:43 19:10
01 May 2021 03:42 19:11
02 May 2021 03:40 19:11
03 May 2021 03:39 19:12
04 May 2021 03:38 19:13
05 May 2021 03:37 19:14
06 May 2021 03:35 19:14
07 May 2021 03:34 19:15
08 May 2021 03:33 19:16
09 May 2021 03:32 19:17
10 May 2021 03:30 19:18
11 May 2021 03:29 19:18
12 May 2021 03:28 19:19
13 May 2021 03:27 19:20
14 May 2021 03:26 19:21
15 May 2021 03:25 19:21
16 May 2021 03:24 19:22

Ramadan Mubarak is one of the most sacred months of Islamic Calendar in which Devils are chained, doors of heaven are opened and the doors of hell are closed. Muslims devote themselves to worship, fasting, and humanity.

Fasting or Siam is the third pillar of Islam according to which Muslims abstain themselves from having food and water from dawn to sunset. In addition to this, Muslims also experience Shab-e-Qadr in the last Ashrah.

Ramadan 2021 will be a different from what we have observed in the past. The government of Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. We will miss several practices such as Iftar gatherings, Iftar and Sehar eateries, congregational gatherings such as Taraweeh, I’tikaf in Mosques, and others.

