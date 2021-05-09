As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims are preparing to bid farewell to this month and are all set to welcome the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations with full religious fervour.

Depending on the moon sighting, Eid Al-Fitr 2021 will fall on May 13 (Thursday) or May 14 (Friday) in Pakistan.

What Is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full ardour for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

How Is The Occasion Celebrated?

On this occasion, which lasts for three days, Muslim citizens travel long distances to visit their families. A variety of food is prepared in the houses and the visitors keep coming and going in the houses throughout the day. Muslims begin their Eid celebrations by performing post-dawn prayers, followed by a short address.

The prayers take place in mosques or large halls but in many countries, they also take place in an open area. People congratulate one another after Eid prayers.

Children, dressed in new clothes, are offered gifts and money, termed as ‘Eidi’ to celebrate the joyful festival.

Also, each country has traditional desserts and sweets that are prepared before Eid or on the morning of the first day.

But this time, millions of Muslims will not be able to enjoy the joys of Eid as they are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally.

How Is The Beginning Determined?

Like other Islamic months, Eid also begins with the sighting of the moon, so Muslims have to wait until the evening before Eid to verify its date.

If the crescent moon is not visible, Ramadan continues for another day, usually having complete thirty days.

Because it is a lunar event, the date of Eid changes annually on the Gregorian calendar and varies from country to country depending on geographical location.

How To Greet On This Occasion?

The most popular greeting is Eid Mubarak (Blessed Eid) or Eid sa’id (Happy Eid).

Eid greetings also vary depending on the country and language.