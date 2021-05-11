Double Click 970×250

Eid ul fitr 2021 karachi expected date !

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 05:32 pm
Adsense 300×600
Eid ul fitr 2021 karachi

Eid ul fitr 2021 karachi: Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full ardour for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

According to the tweet by the Minister, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, May 14 according to the calendar and the Ruet app. However, the minister also clarified in the same tweet that the final decision in this regard will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid ul fitr 2021 karachi expected date !

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, May 14 according to the calendar and the Ruet app.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Eid Al-Fitr 2021 in Pakistan
2 days ago
Eid Al-Fitr 2021 In Pakistan: All you need to know!

As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims are...
What a Moment! Adhan Echoes across London from Iconic Tower Bridge
2 days ago
What a Moment! Adhan Echoes across London from Iconic Tower Bridge

History was marked on London’s iconic tower bridge after a British Muslim...
Quetta RAMADAN TIMING 2020
4 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021: Sehri time in Quetta, Iftari time in Quetta

Today Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing Schedule...
Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021
4 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021: Sehri time in Faisalabad, Iftari time in Faisalabad

Today Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing...
Lahore RAMADAN TIMING 2020
4 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021: Sehri time in Lahore, Iftari time in Lahore

Today Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
4 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021: Sehri time in Karachi, Iftari time in Karachi

Today Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO INR
2 mins ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Indian Rupee, 11th May 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Sarah Khan Falak Shabir
3 mins ago
Falak Shabir Knows How To Satisfy Sarah Khan’s Pregnancy Cravings

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak...
KWD TO PKR
6 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 11th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
AED TO INR
11 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee, 11th May 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20 INR....