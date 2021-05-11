Double Click 970×250

Eid Ul Fitr 2021 Lahore Expected Date !

11th May, 2021. 09:07 pm
Eid Ul Fitr 2021 Lahore

Eid ul fitr 2021 Lahore: Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full ardour for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

According to the tweet by the Minister, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, May 14 according to the calendar and the Ruet app. However, the minister also clarified in the same tweet that the final decision in this regard will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid-ul-Fitr lahore will be celebrated on Friday, May 14 according to the calendar and the Ruet app.

