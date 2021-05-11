Double Click 970×250

Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021 on, 11 to 15th May

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 06:24 pm
Adsense 300×600
Ramadan Calendar Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021 you can check here, BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities of Pakistan.

Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021 (11-15th May)

According to Ramadan schedule, both Fiqa Hanfi Sunni & Fiqa Jafri list you can find here. Check 11th to 15th May  Ramadan time table 2021 for Karachi.

Karachi Sehr & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days (Fiqa Hanfi Sunni)

11 May 2021 04:26 19:07
12 May 2021 04:25 19:08
13 May 2021 04:25 19:08
14 May 2021 04:24 19:09
15 May 2021 04:23 19:09
16 May 2021 04:22 19:10

Karachi Sehri & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days Shia (Fiqa Jafria)

11 May 2021 04:16 19:17
12 May 2021 04:15 19:18
13 May 2021 04:15 19:18
14 May 2021 04:14 19:19
15 May 2021 04:13 19:19
16 May 2021 04:12 19:20
Ramadan Mubarak is one of the most sacred months of Islamic Calendar in which Devils are chained, doors of heaven are opened and the doors of hell are closed. Muslims devote themselves to praying, fasting, and benefit of humanity.

Fasting or Siam is the third pillar of Islam according to which Muslims abstain themselves from having food and water from dawn to sunset. In addition to this, Muslims also experience Shab-e-Qadr in the last Ashrah.

Ramadan 2021 will be a different from what we have observed in the past. The government of Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. We will miss several practices such as Iftar gatherings, Iftar and Sehar eateries, congregational gatherings such as Taraweeh, I’tikaf in Mosques, and others.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Eid ul fitr 2021 karachi
2 hours ago
Eid ul fitr 2021 karachi expected date !

Eid ul fitr 2021 karachi: Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the...
Eid Al-Fitr 2021 in Pakistan
2 days ago
Eid Al-Fitr 2021 In Pakistan: All you need to know!

As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims are...
What a Moment! Adhan Echoes across London from Iconic Tower Bridge
2 days ago
What a Moment! Adhan Echoes across London from Iconic Tower Bridge

History was marked on London’s iconic tower bridge after a British Muslim...
Quetta RAMADAN TIMING 2020
4 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021: Sehri time in Quetta, Iftari time in Quetta

Today Ramadan Calendar Quetta 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing Schedule...
Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021
4 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021: Sehri time in Faisalabad, Iftari time in Faisalabad

Today Ramadan Calendar Faisalabad 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing...
Lahore RAMADAN TIMING 2020
4 days ago
Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021: Sehri time in Lahore, Iftari time in Lahore

Today Ramadan Calendar Lahore 2021 check here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saudi Arabia Shawwal Moon
20 mins ago
Eid 2021: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia today

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has directed the Muslims in UAE, Qatar, and...
Aiman Khan
37 mins ago
Aiman Khan Shares Photo Of Her Happy Family

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan truly miss their father after he left...
Amitabh bachchan
48 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan Has Donated INR15 Crore towards Covid-19 relief work

As the second wave of coronavirus has wreaked havoc in India, many...
Imran Khan to appeal against Shahbaz Sharif
1 hour ago
PM Khan directed to file appeal against Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore High Court

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Special Assistant for Accountability Shehzad Akbar...