Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021 on, 11 to 15th May

Karachi: Today Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021 you can check here, BOL News updates Sehar and Iftar timings for different cities of Pakistan.

According to Ramadan schedule, both Fiqa Hanfi Sunni & Fiqa Jafri list you can find here. Check 11th to 15th May Ramadan time table 2021 for Karachi.

Ramadan Mubarak is one of the most sacred months of Islamic Calendar in which Devils are chained, doors of heaven are opened and the doors of hell are closed. Muslims devote themselves to praying, fasting, and benefit of humanity.

Fasting or Siam is the third pillar of Islam according to which Muslims abstain themselves from having food and water from dawn to sunset. In addition to this, Muslims also experience Shab-e-Qadr in the last Ashrah.

Ramadan 2021 will be a different from what we have observed in the past. The government of Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. We will miss several practices such as Iftar gatherings, Iftar and Sehar eateries, congregational gatherings such as Taraweeh, I’tikaf in Mosques, and others.