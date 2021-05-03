Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri time Karachi, Iftar time in Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021 find here on BOL News. Pakistan Timing Schedule Karachi Ramadan Timings 2021. Karachi Ramadan Timing, Karachi Ramadan Timing 2021, Sehr o Iftar Timetable, Karachi Ramazan Timing 2021.

Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021

Check the Ramadan 2021 Karachi Calendar

Karachi Sehr & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days (Fiqa Hanfi Sunni)

Date Sehr Time Iftaar Time

25 April 2021 04:40 18:59 26 April 2021 04:39 19:00 27 April 2021 04:38 19:00 28 April 2021 04:37 19:01 29 April 2021 04:36 19:01 30 April 2021 04:35 19:02 01 May 2021 04:35 19:02 02 May 2021 04:34 19:03 03 May 2021 04:33 19:03 04 May 2021 04:32 19:04 05 May 2021 04:31 19:04 06 May 2021 04:30 19:05 07 May 2021 04:29 19:05 08 May 2021 04:28 19:06 09 May 2021 04:28 19:06 10 May 2021 04:27 19:07 11 May 2021 04:26 19:07 12 May 2021 04:25 19:08 13 May 2021 04:25 19:08 14 May 2021 04:24 19:09 15 May 2021 04:23 19:09 16 May 2021 04:22 19:10 Karachi Sehri & Iftari Timings Of Next 30 Days Shia (Fiqa Jafria) Date Shia Sehr Time Shia Iftaar Time

25 April 2021 04:30 19:09 26 April 2021 04:29 19:10 27 April 2021 04:28 19:10 28 April 2021 04:27 19:11 29 April 2021 04:26 19:11 30 April 2021 04:25 19:12 01 May 2021 04:25 19:12 02 May 2021 04:24 19:13 03 May 2021 04:23 19:13 04 May 2021 04:22 19:14 05 May 2021 04:21 19:14 06 May 2021 04:20 19:15 07 May 2021 04:19 19:15 08 May 2021 04:18 19:16 09 May 2021 04:18 19:16 10 May 2021 04:17 19:17 11 May 2021 04:16 19:17 12 May 2021 04:15 19:18 13 May 2021 04:15 19:18 14 May 2021 04:14 19:19 15 May 2021 04:13 19:19 16 May 2021 04:12 19:20

Ramadan Mubarak is one of the most sacred months of Islamic Calendar in which Devils are chained, doors of heaven are opened and the doors of hell are closed. Muslims devote themselves to praying, fasting, and benefit of humanity.

Fasting or Siam is the third pillar of Islam according to which Muslims abstain themselves from having food and water from dawn to sunset. In addition to this, Muslims also experience Shab-e-Qadr in the last Ashrah.

Ramadan 2021 will be a different from what we have observed in the past. The government of Pakistan has imposed a country-wide lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. We will miss several practices such as Iftar gatherings, Iftar and Sehar eateries, congregational gatherings such as Taraweeh, I’tikaf in Mosques, and others.