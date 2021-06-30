Karachi Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [30 June 2021]

FAJR SUNRISE DHUHR ASR MAGHRIB ISHA ISLAMIC DATE 4:17 AM 5:45 AM 12:36 PM 3:58 PM 7:26 PM 8:55 PM Dhuʻl-Qiʻdah 20, 1442 AH

Fajr – this is performed before sunrise

Zohr – this is performed midday

Asr – this is performed between Zohr and sunset

Maghrib – this is performed at sunset

Isha – this is performed between Maghrib and midnight

Purpose of Namaz

The principle of Namaz is to make sure every Muslims maintain their faith and devotion to Allah, to increase taqwa and to remain conscious of the importance of faith and submission to their Creator.

Special importance is dedicated to the Friday prayer, which is also known as Namaz -e- Jumaa. Friday prayer is performed in congregation at the Mosque.

As with all of the Five Pillars of Islam, salah is a highly important obligation upon all Muslims and is essential to ensuring we stay within the boundaries of deen and remain mindful of one’s faith.

In the Quran, Allah Almighty says:

“This is the Book in which there is no doubt, a guidance for those who have Taqwa: who believe in the unseen, and who establish Salah, and spend out of what we have provided for them.” (2:2-3)