Islamabad Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [1 July 2021]

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 10:08 am
Islamabad: Today Islamabad prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as followed:

Fajr Time 3:18 AM, Dhuhr 12:12 PM, Asr 3:57 PM, Maghrib Time 7:23 PM & Isha 9:06 PM.

Here is the updated Islamabad prayer’s time today (Updated, 1 July 2021)

FAJR SUNRISE DHUHR ASR MAGHRIB ISHA ISLAMIC DATE
3:18 AM 5:00 AM 12:12 PM 3:57 PM 7:23 PM 9:06 PM Dhuʻl-Qiʻdah 21, 1442 AH

There are five daily prayers which must be performed by every Muslim; they are as follows:

  • Fajr – this is performed before sunrise
  • Zohr – this is performed midday
  • Asr – this is performed between Zohr and sunset
  • Maghrib – this is performed at sunset
  • Isha – this is performed between Maghrib and midnight

Purpose of Namaz

The principle of Namaz is to make sure every Muslims maintain their faith and devotion to Allah, to increase taqwa and to remain conscious of the importance of faith and submission to their Creator.

Special importance is dedicated to the Friday prayer, which is also known as Namaz -e- Jumaa. Friday prayer is performed in the congregation at the Mosque.

As with all of the Five Pillars of Islam, salah is a highly important obligation upon all Muslims and is essential to ensuring we stay within the boundaries of deen and remain mindful of one’s faith.

In the Quran, Allah Almighty says:

“This is the Book in which there is no doubt, a guidance for those who have Taqwa: who believe in the unseen, and who establish Salah, and spend out of what we have provided for them.” (2:2-3)

