Prayer times Karachi 2022 (Today Namaz time in Karachi)
Karachi: Today Prayer times Karachi 2022 for Muslims to perform their prayers are as followed: Fahr time karachi – Zohr time karachi – Asar time in Karachi – Isha time in Karachi.
- Fajr – this is performed before sunrise
- Zohr – this is performed midday
- Asr – this is performed between Zohr and sunset
- Maghrib – this is performed at sunset
- Isha – this is performed between Maghrib and midnight
Prayer times Karachi 2022 for the month
|Day
|Fajr
|Sunrise
|Dhuhr
|Asr
|Maghrib
|Isha
|07/01/2022
|05:55
|07:18
|12:38
|15:38
|17:58
|19:19
|08/01/2022
|05:55
|07:18
|12:39
|15:39
|17:59
|19:20
|09/01/2022
|05:55
|07:18
|12:39
|15:40
|18:00
|19:21
|10/01/2022
|05:56
|07:18
|12:39
|15:40
|18:01
|19:21
|11/01/2022
|05:56
|07:19
|12:40
|15:41
|18:01
|19:22
|12/01/2022
|05:56
|07:19
|12:40
|15:42
|18:02
|19:23
|13/01/2022
|05:56
|07:19
|12:41
|15:42
|18:03
|19:23
|14/01/2022
|05:56
|07:19
|12:41
|15:43
|18:04
|19:24
|15/01/2022
|05:56
|07:19
|12:41
|15:44
|18:04
|19:24
|16/01/2022
|05:56
|07:19
|12:42
|15:44
|18:05
|19:25
|17/01/2022
|05:56
|07:19
|12:42
|15:45
|18:06
|19:26
|18/01/2022
|05:56
|07:18
|12:42
|15:46
|18:07
|19:26
|19/01/2022
|05:56
|07:18
|12:43
|15:46
|18:07
|19:27
|20/01/2022
|05:56
|07:18
|12:43
|15:47
|18:08
|19:28
|21/01/2022
|05:56
|07:18
|12:43
|15:48
|18:09
|19:28
|22/01/2022
|05:56
|07:18
|12:44
|15:48
|18:10
|19:29
|23/01/2022
|05:56
|07:18
|12:44
|15:49
|18:10
|19:30
|24/01/2022
|05:56
|07:17
|12:44
|15:50
|18:11
|19:30
|25/01/2022
|05:56
|07:17
|12:44
|15:50
|18:12
|19:31
|26/01/2022
|05:56
|07:17
|12:45
|15:51
|18:13
|19:31
|27/01/2022
|05:55
|07:16
|12:45
|15:51
|18:13
|19:32
|28/01/2022
|05:55
|07:16
|12:45
|15:52
|18:14
|19:33
|29/01/2022
|05:55
|07:16
|12:45
|15:53
|18:15
|19:33
|30/01/2022
|05:55
|07:15
|12:45
|15:53
|18:15
|19:34
|31/01/2022
|05:54
|07:15
|12:45
|15:54
|18:16
|19:35
|01/02/2022
|05:54
|07:15
|12:46
|15:54
|18:17
|19:35
|02/02/2022
|05:54
|07:14
|12:46
|15:55
|18:18
|19:36
|03/02/2022
|05:53
|07:14
|12:46
|15:55
|18:18
|19:36
|04/02/2022
|05:53
|07:13
|12:46
|15:56
|18:19
|19:37
|05/02/2022
|05:53
|07:13
|12:46
|15:56
|18:20
|19:37
|06/02/2022
|05:52
|07:12
|12:46
|15:57
|18:20
|19:38
|07/02/2022
|05:52
|07:12
|12:46
|15:57
|18:21
|19:39
|08/02/2022
|05:51
|07:11
|12:46
|15:58
|18:22
|19:39
|09/02/2022
|05:51
|07:10
|12:46
|15:58
|18:22
|19:40
Purpose of Namaz
The principle of Namaz is to make sure every Muslims maintain their faith and devotion to Allah, to increase taqwa and to remain conscious of the importance of faith and submission to their Creator.
Special importance is dedicated to the Friday prayer, which is also known as Namaz -e- Jumaa. Friday prayer is performed in congregation at the Mosque.
As with all of the Five Pillars of Islam, salah is a highly important obligation upon all Muslims and is essential to ensuring we stay within the boundaries of deen and remain mindful of one’s faith.
Download BOL News App for latest news