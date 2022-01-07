Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 08:49 pm

Prayer times Karachi 2022 (Today Namaz time in Karachi)

Karachi Prayer times

Karachi: Today Prayer times Karachi 2022 for Muslims to perform their prayers are as followed: Fahr time karachi – Zohr time karachi – Asar time in Karachi – Isha time in Karachi.

  • Fajr – this is performed before sunrise
  • Zohr – this is performed midday
  • Asr – this is performed between Zohr and sunset
  • Maghrib – this is performed at sunset
  • Isha – this is performed between Maghrib and midnight

Prayer times Karachi 2022 for the month

Day Fajr Sunrise Dhuhr Asr Maghrib Isha
07/01/2022 05:55 07:18 12:38 15:38 17:58 19:19
08/01/2022 05:55 07:18 12:39 15:39 17:59 19:20
09/01/2022 05:55 07:18 12:39 15:40 18:00 19:21
10/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:39 15:40 18:01 19:21
11/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:40 15:41 18:01 19:22
12/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:40 15:42 18:02 19:23
13/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:41 15:42 18:03 19:23
14/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:41 15:43 18:04 19:24
15/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:41 15:44 18:04 19:24
16/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:42 15:44 18:05 19:25
17/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:42 15:45 18:06 19:26
18/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:42 15:46 18:07 19:26
19/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:43 15:46 18:07 19:27
20/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:43 15:47 18:08 19:28
21/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:43 15:48 18:09 19:28
22/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:44 15:48 18:10 19:29
23/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:44 15:49 18:10 19:30
24/01/2022 05:56 07:17 12:44 15:50 18:11 19:30
25/01/2022 05:56 07:17 12:44 15:50 18:12 19:31
26/01/2022 05:56 07:17 12:45 15:51 18:13 19:31
27/01/2022 05:55 07:16 12:45 15:51 18:13 19:32
28/01/2022 05:55 07:16 12:45 15:52 18:14 19:33
29/01/2022 05:55 07:16 12:45 15:53 18:15 19:33
30/01/2022 05:55 07:15 12:45 15:53 18:15 19:34
31/01/2022 05:54 07:15 12:45 15:54 18:16 19:35
01/02/2022 05:54 07:15 12:46 15:54 18:17 19:35
02/02/2022 05:54 07:14 12:46 15:55 18:18 19:36
03/02/2022 05:53 07:14 12:46 15:55 18:18 19:36
04/02/2022 05:53 07:13 12:46 15:56 18:19 19:37
05/02/2022 05:53 07:13 12:46 15:56 18:20 19:37
06/02/2022 05:52 07:12 12:46 15:57 18:20 19:38
07/02/2022 05:52 07:12 12:46 15:57 18:21 19:39
08/02/2022 05:51 07:11 12:46 15:58 18:22 19:39
09/02/2022 05:51 07:10 12:46 15:58 18:22 19:40

Purpose of Namaz

The principle of Namaz is to make sure every Muslims maintain their faith and devotion to Allah, to increase taqwa and to remain conscious of the importance of faith and submission to their Creator.

Special importance is dedicated to the Friday prayer, which is also known as Namaz -e- Jumaa. Friday prayer is performed in congregation at the Mosque.

As with all of the Five Pillars of Islam, salah is a highly important obligation upon all Muslims and is essential to ensuring we stay within the boundaries of deen and remain mindful of one’s faith.

Read More

4 months ago
Peshawar Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [5 September 2021]

Peshawar: Today Peshawar prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are...
4 months ago
Quetta Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [6 September 2021]

Quetta: Today Quetta prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are...
4 months ago
Karachi Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [6 September 2021]

Karachi: Today Karachi prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are...
4 months ago
Islamabad Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [6 September 2021]

Islamabad: Today Islamabad prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are...
4 months ago
Lahore Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [6 September 2021]

Lahore: Today Lahore prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as...
4 months ago
Lahore Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [5 September 2021]

Lahore: Today Lahore prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Apple Reduces Price
5 mins ago
Apple Reduces Price of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

Apple, the tech giant based in the United States, has announced price...
12 mins ago
PPP Punjab gears up preparation for long march, says Raja Ashraf

Pakistan People’s Party is ready for the long march announced by chairman...
Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12
15 mins ago
Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Price and Specifications Comparison

The most recent edition of Xiaomi's flagship series is both a true...
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules
16 mins ago
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules

COLOMBO, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) - Sri Lanka on Friday revoked a one-year international ban...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600