Prayer times Karachi 2022 (Today Namaz time in Karachi)

Karachi: Today Prayer times Karachi 2022 for Muslims to perform their prayers are as followed: Fahr time karachi – Zohr time karachi – Asar time in Karachi – Isha time in Karachi.

Fajr – this is performed before sunrise

Zohr – this is performed midday

Asr – this is performed between Zohr and sunset

Maghrib – this is performed at sunset

Isha – this is performed between Maghrib and midnight

Prayer times Karachi 2022 for the month

Day Fajr Sunrise Dhuhr Asr Maghrib Isha 07/01/2022 05:55 07:18 12:38 15:38 17:58 19:19 08/01/2022 05:55 07:18 12:39 15:39 17:59 19:20 09/01/2022 05:55 07:18 12:39 15:40 18:00 19:21 10/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:39 15:40 18:01 19:21 11/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:40 15:41 18:01 19:22 12/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:40 15:42 18:02 19:23 13/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:41 15:42 18:03 19:23 14/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:41 15:43 18:04 19:24 15/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:41 15:44 18:04 19:24 16/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:42 15:44 18:05 19:25 17/01/2022 05:56 07:19 12:42 15:45 18:06 19:26 18/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:42 15:46 18:07 19:26 19/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:43 15:46 18:07 19:27 20/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:43 15:47 18:08 19:28 21/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:43 15:48 18:09 19:28 22/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:44 15:48 18:10 19:29 23/01/2022 05:56 07:18 12:44 15:49 18:10 19:30 24/01/2022 05:56 07:17 12:44 15:50 18:11 19:30 25/01/2022 05:56 07:17 12:44 15:50 18:12 19:31 26/01/2022 05:56 07:17 12:45 15:51 18:13 19:31 27/01/2022 05:55 07:16 12:45 15:51 18:13 19:32 28/01/2022 05:55 07:16 12:45 15:52 18:14 19:33 29/01/2022 05:55 07:16 12:45 15:53 18:15 19:33 30/01/2022 05:55 07:15 12:45 15:53 18:15 19:34 31/01/2022 05:54 07:15 12:45 15:54 18:16 19:35 01/02/2022 05:54 07:15 12:46 15:54 18:17 19:35 02/02/2022 05:54 07:14 12:46 15:55 18:18 19:36 03/02/2022 05:53 07:14 12:46 15:55 18:18 19:36 04/02/2022 05:53 07:13 12:46 15:56 18:19 19:37 05/02/2022 05:53 07:13 12:46 15:56 18:20 19:37 06/02/2022 05:52 07:12 12:46 15:57 18:20 19:38 07/02/2022 05:52 07:12 12:46 15:57 18:21 19:39 08/02/2022 05:51 07:11 12:46 15:58 18:22 19:39 09/02/2022 05:51 07:10 12:46 15:58 18:22 19:40

Purpose of Namaz

The principle of Namaz is to make sure every Muslims maintain their faith and devotion to Allah, to increase taqwa and to remain conscious of the importance of faith and submission to their Creator.

Special importance is dedicated to the Friday prayer, which is also known as Namaz -e- Jumaa. Friday prayer is performed in congregation at the Mosque.

As with all of the Five Pillars of Islam, salah is a highly important obligation upon all Muslims and is essential to ensuring we stay within the boundaries of deen and remain mindful of one’s faith.