Petition filed to move PTI chairman from Attock to Adiala Jail

Requested to declare PTI chief’s detention in Attock jail ‘illegal’.

Demanded to allow Dr. Faisal Sultan to examine PTI chairman.

PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjhotha filed the petition in IHC.

A petition seeking transfer of PTI chairman from Attock to Adiala Jail has been filed by the party lawyer in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Chairman PTI’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjhotha filed the petition in the IHC and requested to declare the detention of former prime minister and PTI chief in Attock Jail as ‘illegal’.

Added that PTI chief should be provided A class facilities in the jail.

The petition also mentioned that Dr. Faisal Sultan should to be allowed to conduct medical check-up of chairman PTI.

The petitioner urged the court to allow PTI chief to meet his family and lawyers.