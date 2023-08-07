Toshakhana case: PTI chief’s plea to restore defense right set for hearing

Toshakhana case: IHC sets PTI chief’s appeal to restore defense right for hearing

  • Islamabad High Court to hear appeal on August 10.
  • IHC issue notice to the Election Commission and sought its response.
  • Trial court had terminated the right of defense of Chairman PTI in Toshakhana case.
The appeal to restore the right of defense to Chairman PTI in Toshakhana case has been set for hearing in the Islamabad High Court on August 10.

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq will hear the appeal on August 10.

The court issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan and sought its response on the matter.

Earlier, the trial court had terminated the right of defense of Chairman PTI in the Toshakhana case.

Following which the PTI chief had filed an application in the High Court to restore the right of defense.

