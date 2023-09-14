Indian colonel, major, DSP Killed in IIOJK false flag operation

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have exposed another false flag operation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime in India’s Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The alleged encounter in the city of Anantnag has resulted in the loss of an Indian Colonel, Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Indian Army.

This incident has raised suspicions and is being viewed as following a pattern seen in India’s past false flag operations.

Notably, former Governor of occupied Kashmir, Satya Pal, had hinted at the possibility of such false operations and how the Modi government might orchestrate them.

It draws parallels with incidents like the 2002 Gujarat incident and the 2019 Pulwama attack, both of which were used to sway votes in elections.

Advertisement

This incident appears to be a failed attempt at deceiving the Indian people, starting with a false encounter and tragically ending with the loss of their own soldiers’ lives.

Speculation in India abounds about a potential retaliatory attack on the Pakistani army, with the intention of garnering popular support and votes.

Simultaneously, the BJP is seeking electoral gains by framing recent acts of violence against Christians and Muslims in Manipur and Haryana from an ethnic perspective.

This situation presents a contradiction in India’s stance on Occupied Kashmir, as the incident of Indian soldiers being killed contradicts claims of normalcy in the valley.