OIC’s envoy asks India to reverse illegal change of Jammu & Kashmir’s status

Yousef M Al-Dobeay, the Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), recently called on India to reverse its controversial actions in changing the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He made this demand during a joint press statement with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Syrus Sajjad Qazi. Al-Dobeay emphasized the OIC’s commitment to supporting the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

He also expressed concern about India’s actions in August 2019, which he claimed marginalized the Kashmiri population.

The Special Envoy’s visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir aimed to assess the human rights and humanitarian situation in the region ahead of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit scheduled for December in Gambia.

The OIC has a longstanding agenda on Jammu and Kashmir and has repeatedly condemned the human rights situation in Indian-administered Kashmir.

They reaffirmed the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination at a recent OIC Contact Group meeting.

Foreign Secretary Qazi highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Al-Dobeay’s visit included interactions with Kashmiri representatives and visits to the Line of Control (LoC) to understand the situation better.

The OIC Special Envoy plays a vital role in connecting with various OIC bodies and international organizations concerning the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The curbs on the fundamental rights and freedoms of Kashmiris continue, with many political leaders and activists detained.

Pakistan expressed its appreciation for the OIC’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s cause.

This visit was part of the OIC Plan of Action on Jammu and Kashmir, with previous visits occurring in November 2021 and March 2020.