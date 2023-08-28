CTD arrest two terrorists in Jamshoro

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a swift action in Jamshoro arrested two terrorists and foiled their nefarious plans.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Mohammad Amin Solangi and Ayaz Khan.

According to the CTD spokesperson, a significant breakthrough was achieved as the authorities also revealed the involvement of an operator running an online network for supplying arms and ammunition to terrorists.

Among the terrorists, Amin Solangi had affiliations with a banned organization known as Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

In a disturbing revelation, Ayaz Khan was responsible for facilitating the acquisition of weapons through online platform, fueling the activities of those with malicious intent.

As the investigation deepened, it came to light that these arrested individuals had sinister plans. They were preparing to unleash an attack on law enforcement agencies, guided by the orders of SRA Commander Zulfiqar Khaskheli.

Among the recovered items were explosive materials, a battery-powered detonator, ball bearings, a 9mm pistol, a 30 bore pistol, and magazines loaded with bullets.

The discovery left no doubt about the magnitude of destruction that could have been inflicted.

Two separate cases were registered against the apprehended terrorists, marking the beginning of a thorough investigation.

The authorities were unwavering in their commitment to unravel every thread of this web of terror and bring those responsible to justice.