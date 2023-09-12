Sara murder case: Jehlum police takes five children in custody from prime suspects’ home

In a significant development in Sara Sharif murder case, the Jehlum police took five children under custody from the house of the prime accused and victims’ father Urfan Sharif.

A raid was conducted by the police at Urfan Sharif’s ancestral home in Jehlum on Monday.

According to Interpol guidelines, the children cannot be presented to the media.

A yellow warrant has been issued in connection with the alleged murder of Sara Sharif.

Six teams, comprising a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and two Station House Officers (SHOs), are actively searching for three suspects.

Advertisement

Yellow warrants have also been issued for the children, however they are not eligible for investigation at this time.

During the custody proceedings, Irfan’s lawyer, Raja Haq Nawaz, was reportedly present.

The children taken into custody will be kept under safe custody, and currently, they are being held in the Police Officer’s waiting room.

Interpol has issued a yellow warrant for the custody of the children, and they will eventually be produced before the court.

The search for the accused individuals is ongoing, and authorities are confident that the three wanted persons will be apprehended soon.

DPO Nasir Mehmood Bajwa provided these updates during a press conference held at the DPO office, addressing questions from journalists and shedding light on the ongoing investigation into this tragic csase.

Advertisement

Sara, a 10-year-old girl, was found dead at her family’s residence in Woking, Surrey in the United Kingdom (UK) on August 10, and her father and his partner had left the country the day before her body was discovered.

Post-mortem examinations revealed that the victim Sara had sustained multiple and extensive injuries.