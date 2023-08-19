Jhelum man given life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

Criminal Imran Shahzad proved guilty of sexual assault.

Additional Sessions Judge Shehbaz Hussain pronounced the verdict.

Police produced solid evidence against the accused.

Advertisement

A sessions court in Jhelum on Saturday sentenced the accused to life for sexually assaulting a minor.

Additional Sessions Judge Shehbaz Hussain pronounced the verdict of sexual assault case number 40/23 under crime 376iii.

Under the verdict, accuser Imran Shahzad has been given lifetime imprisonment after being proven guilty of the crime.

The court also fined the accused Rs50,000 along with a legal notice of Rs50,000.

The police presented a challan to the court with solid evidence of the incident.

The victim’s father told the court that his son was sexually abused in a straw room, at a place located near Dina Police Station.

Advertisement

District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum stated that the punishment of the accused involved in a serious case is a victory of law and justice.