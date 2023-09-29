Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 12,500 dirhams

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, or ADIB, is a leading Islamic financial institution that offers a diverse range of banking and financial services. With a strong commitment to innovation, diversity, and excellence, ADIB provides its employees with a dynamic and supportive workplace environment.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

ADIB, founded in 1997, has developed into a leading Islamic financial institution. It provides cutting-edge Sharia-compliant financial solutions to individuals, corporations, and government agencies.

ADIB works not just in the United Arab Emirates but also in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. The bank has received numerous awards for its outstanding products and services, as well as its commitment to innovation and sustainability. It has fostered an inclusive culture that values diversity and provides several possibilities for professional development.

ADIB career opportunities

ADIB offers a wide range of job opportunities across various divisions, including finance, risk management, operations, marketing, and customer support. The bank regularly updates its website and LinkedIn profile with new job listings, catering to professionals at different levels of expertise.

Recent job openings at ADIB encompass roles such as Relationship Manager, Business Analyst, Operations Manager, Credit Risk Officer, and Digital Marketing Specialist.

Qualifications and requirements

Generally, a bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, economics, or a related field is typically required. Previous experience in banking or financial services is highly desirable for most roles. Advertisement Proficiency in analytical thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication is essential. Familiarity with Sharia compliance and the principles of Islamic banking is a valuable asset. Fluency in Arabic may be necessary for certain positions, while proficiency in English is mandatory for all. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to thrive in a team-oriented environment are highly valued.

How to Apply

To explore the latest job openings and apply for ADIB careers, candidates can visit the bank’s careers page on its official website. Alternatively, candidates can initiate their application by clicking the “Apply Now” button provided below each job posting. The application process involves submitting information online, including uploading a resume and cover letter, once a specific job position is selected. Additional steps in the application process may include online assessments, phone or video interviews, or in-person interviews. ADIB values diversity and encourages individuals from diverse backgrounds to apply for available positions. Advertisement Candidates who successfully pass through the selection process can look forward to a rewarding career with a prestigious Islamic financial institution.

Job Vacancies:

