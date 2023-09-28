Ajman University hiring for jobs in the UAE with salaries up to 14,000 Dirhams

Ajman University, a prominent higher education institution in the UAE, is offering appealing job opportunities with competitive salaries of up to 14,000 Dirhams. This is a great chance for job seekers to join a prestigious educational institution. Below, we provide information on who can apply, what documents are needed, and how to apply.
Who Can Apply
Ajman University is looking for talented individuals to join their dynamic work environment. While specific requirements may differ for each job, here are some common criteria:
1. Education: Applicants should have the required educational qualifications and degrees specified in the job descriptions.
2. Experience: Depending on the position, relevant work experience is often necessary. Entry-level roles may be available for recent graduates.
3. Skills: Candidates may need to demonstrate specific skills like communication, technical, analytical, or leadership abilities, depending on the job.
4. Language Proficiency: Proficiency in English is usually required, and knowledge of Arabic or other languages can be advantageous.
5. UAE Residency: Some roles may require UAE residency or work permits.
Required Documents
To apply for jobs at Ajman University, you will typically need these documents:
1. Resume/CV: Prepare an updated resume highlighting your qualifications, experience, and skills relevant to the position.
2. Cover Letter: Write a personalized cover letter expressing your interest in the role and why you are a suitable candidate.
3. Educational Certificates: Include copies of your educational certificates and degrees.
4. Experience Certificates: Provide copies of experience certificates from previous employers if applicable.
5. Passport Copy: Include a copy of your passport, including the visa page if you are already in the UAE.
6. Passport-sized Photograph: Attach a recent passport-sized photo to your application.
How to Apply
Ajman University makes the application process straightforward
1. Visit the University’s Website: Go to Ajman University’s official website where they post job vacancies.
2. Find Job Listings: Look for the “Careers” or “Jobs” section on the website to see available job openings.
3. Choose a Position: Browse through the job listings to find a position that matches your qualifications and interests.
4. Apply Online: Click on the job listing to access the detailed job description and application form. Fill out the form, attach your resume, cover letter, and required documents.
5. Submit Your Application: Review your application carefully before submitting it through the online portal.
6. Stay Updated: After applying, check your email for updates or interview invitations from Ajman University’s recruitment team.
Job Openings
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Director of Development and Alumni Affairs (UAE Nationals Preferred)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Talent Development Officer ( UAE Nationals Only)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Assistant Professor in Pathology
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Assistant / Associate Professor in Curriculum & Methods of Teaching Science / Math
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Database Administrator (UAE Nationals only)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Clinical Asst. / Assoc. Prof. Family Medicine
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Assistant / Associate Professor – Physiology
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Assistant Professor – Anatomy
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Temporary Compensation Specialist
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Assistant Instructor in Information Technology (UAE Nationals only)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|E-Services Manager (UAE Nationals only)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Head of Student Recruitment and Admissions (UAE Nationals Preferred)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Student Recruitment Assistant (UAE Nationals Only)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Contact Center Agent (UAE Nationals Only)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Dental Nurses (UAE Nationals Only)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Manager of Alumni Affairs (UAE Nationals Preferred)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Temporary Administrative Assistant
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Senior Officer – Employee Relations ( UAE Nationals Only)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Full Time Post-Doctoral Research Associate (Artificial Intelligence Research Center)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Assistant Instructor – Biomedical Engineering (UAE National)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Dean, College of Humanities and Sciences
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Student Leadership and Activities Supervisor (UAE Nationals Only)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Dean, College of Law
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Assistant / Associate Professor in Applied Mathematics
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Assistant/Associate Professor of Finance
|Ajman
|Apply Now
|Assistant Instructor – Electrical and Computer Engineering (UAE National)
|Ajman
|Apply Now
