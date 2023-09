Almarai hiring in Saudi Arabia with salaries up to 9,500 SAR

Almarai, a well-known dairy and food company in Saudi Arabia, is now hiring and giving reasonable pay of up to 9,500 Saudi Riyals. This is an amazing chance for job seekers in the country looking for steady work with a well-established and renowned firm.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following conditions to be considered for these positions:

Educational Requirements: Depending on the role, candidates may require varying levels of schooling. While most jobs require a high school diploma, others may require a bachelor's degree or equivalent credentials. Prior experience in a relevant field is frequently preferred but not necessarily required. Almarai may have entry-level opportunities available for those wishing to start their careers. Language Skills: Arabic proficiency is normally essential, and knowledge of English might be useful, especially for certain professions.

Documents Required

Those interested in working at Almarai should prepare the following documents:

An updated resume or CV: This should provide detailed information about your educational background, employment experience, talents, and contact information.

Advertisement

Copies of educational certificates and qualifications are available.

Identification Documents: A copy of the Saudi national ID or residence permit (Iqama) and any other appropriate documentation.

Certificates of Work Experience: If appropriate, certificates or letters of recommendation from prior employers.

How to Apply:

If you are interested in applying for jobs at Almarai, please follow these steps:

Go to the Almarai official website at www.almarai.com. Navigate to the website's "Careers" or "Jobs" section. Look through the various job advertisements and select the position that best fits your qualifications and career objectives. To view the detailed job description, criteria, and responsibilities, click on the job title. If you meet the requirements and want to apply, click the "Apply Now" or "Submit Application" option. Complete the online application form completely, including all required information. Follow the application instructions to upload your resume or CV and any other required papers. Carefully review your application to confirm that all facts are correct. Click "Submit" to send your application to Almarai's Human Resources department for review.

Job Vacancies

