Chalhoub Group is recruiting in Saudi Arabia with salaries up to 10,000 Saudi Riyals

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Middle East job market, the Chalhoub Group emerges as a prominent and notable player, offering a diverse array of appealing career opportunities within Saudi Arabia. With competitive salary packages that can reach as high as 10,000 Saudi Riyals, the Chalhoub Group presents an enticing prospect for job seekers in the region.
The Chalhoub Group is a well-known and influential conglomerate deeply rooted in the luxury retail and distribution industry of the Middle East. Founded in 1955 by Michel Chalhoub and his wife Widad, the group has transformed into a formidable force, representing and collaborating with some of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands.
Boasting a diverse portfolio spanning various sectors, including fashion, beauty, fragrance, hospitality, and distribution, the Chalhoub Group is synonymous with excellence and luxury in the region. Its unwavering commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation, employee growth, and diversity has not only driven the company to new heights but has also solidified its status as a trailblazer in the Middle East’s corporate landscape.
Flexible work arrangements
Parental leave for both mothers and fathers
Exclusive sales and discounts at Chalhoub Group stores
To pursue a career opportunity with the Chalhoub Group:
Visit the official Chalhoub Group website.
Navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.
Explore the available job openings.
Follow the application guidelines for your desired role.
Chalhoub Group Job Vacancies
|JOB TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Assistant Store Manager – Eyewear
|Saudi Arabia
|Store Manager – Eyewear
|Saudi Arabia
|Assistant Store Manager – EssilorLuxottica
|Saudi Arabia
|KSA Retail Manager – Loccitane
|Saudi Arabia
|In Store Cashier – The Visitor
|Saudi Arabia
|Store Manager – MARINA RINALDI
|Saudi Arabia
|Perfumes Consultant II – Ghawali
|Saudi Arabia
|Floor Manager – The Visitors
|Saudi Arabia
|Store Manager – EssilorLuxottica
|Saudi Arabia
|Perfumes Consultant – Riyadh
|Saudi Arabia
|Store Supervisor
|Saudi Arabia
|Buying Director – The Visitor
|Saudi Arabia
|Visual Merchandiser – Swarovski
|Saudi Arabia
|Sales Expert – Dyson
|Saudi Arabia
|Fashion Consultant – Marina Rinaldi
|Saudi Arabia
|Supply Planner I- The Visitor
|Saudi Arabia
|Receiving Associate – The Visitor
|Saudi Arabia
|Optician
|Saudi Arabia
|Supply Chain Manager – The Visitor
|Saudi Arabia
|Learning & Development Executive
|Saudi Arabi
