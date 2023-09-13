Chalhoub Group is recruiting in Saudi Arabia with salaries up to 10,000 Saudi Riyals

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Middle East job market, the Chalhoub Group emerges as a prominent and notable player, offering a diverse array of appealing career opportunities within Saudi Arabia. With competitive salary packages that can reach as high as 10,000 Saudi Riyals, the Chalhoub Group presents an enticing prospect for job seekers in the region.

About Chalhoub Group

The Chalhoub Group is a well-known and influential conglomerate deeply rooted in the luxury retail and distribution industry of the Middle East. Founded in 1955 by Michel Chalhoub and his wife Widad, the group has transformed into a formidable force, representing and collaborating with some of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands.

Boasting a diverse portfolio spanning various sectors, including fashion, beauty, fragrance, hospitality, and distribution, the Chalhoub Group is synonymous with excellence and luxury in the region. Its unwavering commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation, employee growth, and diversity has not only driven the company to new heights but has also solidified its status as a trailblazer in the Middle East’s corporate landscape.

List of Career Opportunities at Chalhoub Group

Assistant Store Manager – Eyewear

Store Manager – Eyewear

Assistant Store Manager – EssilorLuxottica

KSA Retail Manager – Loccitane

In Store Cashier – The Visitor

Store Manager – MARINA RINALDI



Employment Benefits at Chalhoub Group

Perfumes Consultant II – GhawaliFloor Manager – The VisitorsStore Manager – EssilorLuxotticaPerfumes Consultant – RiyadhStore SupervisorBuying Director – The VisitorVisual Merchandiser – SwarovskiSales Expert – DysonFashion Consultant – Marina RinaldiSupply Planner I – The VisitorReceiving Associate – The VisitorOpticianSupply Chain Manager – The VisitorLearning & Development Executive

Flexible work arrangements

Parental leave for both mothers and fathers

Exclusive sales and discounts at Chalhoub Group stores



How to Apply for Chalhoub Group Careers

Comprehensive medical and life insurance coverageAttractive compensation packages with bonuses or commission structures across all positionsSupport for educational expensesLeave for personal and family eventsConvenient on-site dining and fitness facilitiesAssistance with relocation requirements

To pursue a career opportunity with the Chalhoub Group:

Visit the official Chalhoub Group website.

Navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.

Explore the available job openings.

Follow the application guidelines for your desired role.



Submit your application as instructed.

Chalhoub Group Job Vacancies

