Chalhoub Group is recruiting in Saudi Arabia with salaries up to 10,000 Saudi Riyals

Chalhoub Group is recruiting in Saudi Arabia with salaries up to 10,000 Saudi Riyals

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Middle East job market, the Chalhoub Group emerges as a prominent and notable player, offering a diverse array of appealing career opportunities within Saudi Arabia. With competitive salary packages that can reach as high as 10,000 Saudi Riyals, the Chalhoub Group presents an enticing prospect for job seekers in the region.

About Chalhoub Group

The Chalhoub Group is a well-known and influential conglomerate deeply rooted in the luxury retail and distribution industry of the Middle East. Founded in 1955 by Michel Chalhoub and his wife Widad, the group has transformed into a formidable force, representing and collaborating with some of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands.

Boasting a diverse portfolio spanning various sectors, including fashion, beauty, fragrance, hospitality, and distribution, the Chalhoub Group is synonymous with excellence and luxury in the region. Its unwavering commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation, employee growth, and diversity has not only driven the company to new heights but has also solidified its status as a trailblazer in the Middle East’s corporate landscape.

List of Career Opportunities at Chalhoub Group

Assistant Store Manager – Eyewear
Store Manager – Eyewear
Assistant Store Manager – EssilorLuxottica
KSA Retail Manager – Loccitane
In Store Cashier – The Visitor
Store Manager – MARINA RINALDI

Perfumes Consultant II – Ghawali
Floor Manager – The Visitors
Store Manager – EssilorLuxottica
Perfumes Consultant – Riyadh
Store Supervisor
Buying Director – The Visitor
Visual Merchandiser – Swarovski
Sales Expert – Dyson
Fashion Consultant – Marina Rinaldi
Supply Planner I – The Visitor
Receiving Associate – The Visitor
Optician
Supply Chain Manager – The Visitor
Learning & Development Executive

Employment Benefits at Chalhoub Group

Flexible work arrangements
Parental leave for both mothers and fathers
Exclusive sales and discounts at Chalhoub Group stores

Comprehensive medical and life insurance coverage
Attractive compensation packages with bonuses or commission structures across all positions
Support for educational expenses
Leave for personal and family events
Convenient on-site dining and fitness facilities
Assistance with relocation requirements

How to Apply for Chalhoub Group Careers

To pursue a career opportunity with the Chalhoub Group:

Visit the official Chalhoub Group website.
Navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.
Explore the available job openings.
Follow the application guidelines for your desired role.

Submit your application as instructed.

Chalhoub Group Job Vacancies

 

JOB TITLELOCATIONACTION  
Assistant Store Manager – EyewearSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Store Manager – EyewearSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Assistant Store Manager – EssilorLuxotticaSaudi ArabiaApply Now
KSA Retail Manager – Loccitane Saudi ArabiaApply Now
In Store Cashier – The VisitorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Store Manager – MARINA RINALDISaudi ArabiaApply Now
Perfumes Consultant II – GhawaliSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Floor Manager – The VisitorsSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Store Manager – EssilorLuxotticaSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Perfumes Consultant – RiyadhSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Store SupervisorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Buying Director – The VisitorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Visual Merchandiser – SwarovskiSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Sales Expert – DysonSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Fashion Consultant – Marina RinaldiSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Supply Planner I- The VisitorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Receiving Associate – The VisitorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
OpticianSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Supply Chain Manager – The VisitorSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Learning & Development ExecutiveSaudi ArabiApply Now
