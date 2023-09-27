Chalhoub Group offers job opportunities in the UAE for different positions

For more than six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a prominent influencer of luxury experiences in the Middle East.

Chalhoub Group has expanded into new domains, including luxury watches, jewelry, and eyewear.

Chalhoub Group values professionalism, innovation, and customer commitment.

Advertisement

For more than 60 years, Chalhoub Group has played a pivotal role in shaping luxury experiences in the Middle East. The Group, as a hybrid retailer, has strengthened its distribution and marketing services by managing a portfolio of eight proprietary brands along with over 300 international luxury, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands. Additionally, they have ventured into new domains, including luxury watches, jewelry, and eyewear.

At Chalhoub Group, every action is driven by a commitment to the customer. Whether it’s through continuous reinvention or a dedication to innovation, the goal is to deliver luxury experiences across a network of 750+ experiential retail stores, online platforms, and mobile apps, all aimed at delighting the customer at every interaction.

As of today, Chalhoub Group comprises 14,000 skilled and talented professionals spanning seven countries. Their collective dedication has earned the Group the distinction of being ranked third in the Middle East and the top spot in Saudi Arabia as a Great Place to Work®.

What you’ll be doing

The candidate’s role entails gathering, processing, and examining data to offer valuable insights and facilitate data-driven decision-making. This is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and cutting costs within store operations.

Advertisement The candidate will also assist in budgeting, financial planning, cost control, and conducting ad-hoc analyses for the retail store operations function. Your duties will encompass, but are not confined to:

Conduct comprehensive data analysis to assess the performance of various store operational processes and procedures, identifying trends, areas for improvement, and opportunities for enhancement.

Determine and establish the pertinent Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and metrics for the business.

Create interactive and informative dashboards and reports utilizing data visualization tools such as Looker and Power BI.

Continuously update and improve the dashboards in accordance with evolving business needs.

Interpret the data findings, communicate with stakeholders effectively and present the results of the analysis with strong story telling

Advertisement Collaborate with other functions, i.e., data, tech, supply chain, customer, finance, etc., to work together towards similar business goals.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in data analysis and visualization.

Work in a collaborative way, sharing and caring for the rest of your team members.

Requirements

What you’ll need to succeed

Advertisement

Basic Qualifications (you need most of these to succeed in this role):

B.S. in Mathematics, Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, Economics, Finance, or any similar quantitative field

1 year of practical experience performing analysis and presenting the results effectively to business stakeholders

Data visualization skills in PowerBI and Looker

Strong analytical skills

Advertisement Advanced experience in Excel

Intermediate experience with other MS Office products.

Preferred Qualifications (it would be helpful if you also had these):

Strong fundamentals in problem solving, algorithm design, and complexity analysis

Superior verbal and written communication and presentation skills; ability to convey rigorous mathematical concepts and considerations to non-experts

Advertisement

What we can offer you

With us, you can transform your dreams into tangible achievements. We’ll guide you on your path by providing enriching experiences, opportunities for learning and growth, and exposure to various responsibilities within your position or through internal mobility. Our Group provides a range of career paths for individuals who consistently excel.

We appreciate the contribution you make, and we are committed to offering a competitive benefits package. This package encompasses healthcare, support for child education, flexible remote work policies, and exclusive employee discounts

About The Company

Chalhoub Group, a Dubai-based expert in retail, distribution, and marketing services, has been the foremost luxury partner in the Middle East since 1955. The group has emerged as a significant player in the regional fashion, beauty, and gifting sectors.

Chalhoub Group combines its deep Middle East expertise and profound understanding of luxury to nurture brands in the region. This is achieved through delivering exceptional service to partners and creating distinctive experiences for customers, all driven by dedicated teams.

Advertisement

Also Read Al Nahiya Group is hiring for jobs in the UAE, with salaries up to 10,000 dirhams Al Nahiya Group, a well-known company in the UAE, has exciting job...

With a continually expanding team of over 9,000 professionals spread across 14 countries and the operation of more than 470 retail stores, the group’s accomplishments are a result of its most cherished resource – a highly skilled and devoted workforce. It is professionalism and enthusiasm that drive Chalhoub Group’s competitive advantage in the current market.

Due to their dedication to integrating sustainable practices into their operations, Chalhoub Group received the CSR Label from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2013

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.