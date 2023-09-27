Chestertons is now hiring in the UAE for different positions

Chestertons is a worldwide real estate services company with over 120 offices in 20 nations, serving regions including the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Our services encompass expert guidance on buying, selling, and renting both commercial and residential properties. This includes property portfolio management, property valuations, and assessments. Additionally, we offer capital market advice to assist clients in identifying profitable strategic opportunities within their real estate holdings.

Would you like to join the Chestertons Global Network as a new member? By becoming a part of our global network, you can leverage our brand and expertise to expand your business on a global scale.

Job Position: MEP Engineer

Job Location: Dubai, UAE

Advertisement

Full-time salary: up to 8,000 AED (depending on experience)

Key Responsibilities:

• Oversee the design, installation, and commissioning of MEP systems in buildings and real estate projects.

• Develop and implement maintenance plans and budgets for MEP systems.

• Monitor and inspect construction activities related to MEP systems.

• Ensure compliance with safety requirements and regulations in all MEP-related activities.

• Coordinate with design and construction teams for the timely completion of MEP systems.

• Troubleshoot and resolve system issues.

• Develop technical specifications for MEP system equipment.

• Prepare reports and other documentation related to MEP systems.

• Stay abreast of advancements in MEP systems.

Requirements

• A bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or electrical engineering

• At least 3 years of hands-on experience in a real estate company providing MEP expertise in executing RERA-compliant surveys for Owners Association Management companies. Surveys such as reserve fund studies, building condition audits, reinstatement cost assessments, service charge modeling, and allocation

• Knowledge of the design and construction of MEP systems

• Ability to read blueprints and technical drawings

• Excellent problem-solving and time management skills

• Strong communication and organizational skills

• Ability to work independently and collaboratively

• Proficiency in AutoCAD and other relevant software

How to Apply

Advertisement

Candidates who are interested can apply for job openings at Chestertons by using the provided link below.

Apply Now

We are seeking an experienced and motivated MEP engineer to join our dynamic team. The role of the MEP Engineer involves overseeing the engineering, design, construction, operation, and upkeep of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems within buildings and real estate projects.

Also Read Deloitte opens up job opportunities in the UAE with salaries up to 5,000 AED Joining us means embarking on a career with a globally renowned professional...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement