D4DS is hiring for several positions in Saudi Arabia, with salaries of up to 8,000 Saudi Riyals

D4DS, which stands for Data for Development Solutions, is an organization that leverages the potential of data to address global challenges. Their mission involves collaborating with governments, institutions, and communities to collect, analyze, and interpret data, ultimately leading to innovative solutions.

With a strong emphasis on sustainable development, D4DS employs data-driven insights to guide decision-making processes and promote positive transformations. Their expertise encompasses various domains, including public health, education, agriculture, and urban planning.

By harnessing the capabilities of data science, machine learning, and advanced analytics, D4DS identifies patterns, trends, and opportunities for enhancement. Their overarching objective is to empower communities and facilitate evidence-based decision-making, thereby contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future.

D4DS is presently recruiting for multiple positions in Saudi Arabia, offering competitive salaries of up to 8,000 Saudi Riyals. They are actively seeking talented individuals to join their team and contribute to their data-driven initiatives.

The available job opportunities may span diverse areas such as data analysis, research, project management, and more. If you’re interested in becoming part of a dynamic organization that employs data for social impact, this represents an excellent chance.

Keep an eye out for their job postings and submit your application if you meet the required criteria. Working at D4DS in Saudi Arabia offers an exciting prospect to be part of a team driving positive change through data-centric solutions.

Eligibility Requirements

Relevant Education: Possess a degree or equivalent qualification in a field related to data science, computer science, statistics, or a related discipline.

Experience: Demonstrate relevant work experience in data analysis, research, project management, or a related field. Prior experience with data-driven solutions is advantageous.

Technical Skills: Exhibit proficiency in data analysis tools and programming languages like Python, R, SQL, or other commonly used tools in the field of data science.

Analytical Thinking: Showcase strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the capacity to interpret and derive insights from data.

Communication Skills: Display exceptional verbal and written communication skills, as you may be required to present findings and insights to stakeholders.

Teamwork: Be a collaborative team player, capable of working effectively in a multidisciplinary team environment.

Adaptability: Illustrate adaptability to changing project demands and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic setting.

Passion for Social Impact: Possess a sincere interest in utilizing data to drive positive change and contribute to sustainable development goals.

Required Documents

Resume/CV: A comprehensive document outlining your educational background, professional experience, skillset, and pertinent accomplishments.

Cover Letter: A personalized letter elucidating your interest in the position and emphasizing how your qualifications and experience align with the job requisites.

Academic Transcripts: Official or unofficial transcripts from your educational institutions, showcasing your academic performance.

Certifications: Copies of any relevant certifications or completed training programs.

References: Contact information for individuals who can provide professional references affirming your skills and work ethic.

Portfolio: If applicable, include a portfolio featuring your prior projects, data analysis work, or any other relevant examples of your work.

Identification: A copy of your identification document, such as a passport or national ID card.

How to Apply

Visit the D4DS official website or job portal to explore the available job openings.

Choose a job position that corresponds to your skills and interests.

Carefully review the job description and prerequisites to ensure you meet the qualifications.

Prepare your application materials, including your resume/CV, cover letter, academic transcripts, certifications, references, and portfolio (if applicable).

Submit your application via the designated application method provided by D4DS, which may involve completing an online application form or sending your application documents via email.

Thoroughly review your application for accuracy and completeness before submitting it.

If necessary, fulfill any additional assessments or tests as part of the application process.

Await a response from D4DS regarding the status of your application. Exercise patience, as the review process may take some time.

Vacancies in D4DS:

