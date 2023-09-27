Deloitte opens up job opportunities in the UAE with salaries up to 5,000 AED

Joining us means embarking on a career with a globally renowned professional services firm. If you’re seeking a fulfilling career, explore Deloitte & Touche ME. Deloitte has held the prestigious Tier 1 tax advisor status in the GCC region since 2010, recognized by the International Tax Review World Tax Rankings. In recent years, it has earned multiple accolades, such as Best Employer in the Middle East, top consulting firm, and the Middle East Training & Development Excellence Award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

A career in audit at Deloitte & Touche Middle East places you at the core of the financial reporting process, where you become a trusted advisor to businesses throughout the region. Your interpersonal skills will play a crucial role, as will your analytical prowess. Success will demand the ability to seamlessly apply our global audit methodology while demonstrating a deep comprehension of our clients’ unique situations and the varied business environments within our diverse region. All of this must be accomplished while upholding the highest standards of independence, professional objectivity, and technical excellence.

About the Company

Deloitte is the foremost global professional services firm, offering audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, and tax services to a wide array of clients in various industries. These industries encompass energy, communications, oil and gas, financial services, family businesses, healthcare, the public sector, education, and more, both in the public and private sectors.

Deloitte boasts a vast and interconnected network of member firms across over 150 countries and territories, offering clients top-tier capabilities and exceptional service. This global reach equips clients with invaluable insights to tackle their most intricate business issues. Deloitte’s dedicated team of over 250,000 professionals is unwavering in their commitment to setting the bar for excellence.

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) is a member of the global Deloitte network and holds the distinction of being the first Arab professional services firm in the Middle East. It has maintained an uninterrupted presence in the region since 1926, operating from 26 offices in 15 countries. What sets Deloitte apart in the Middle East is the blend of global and regional expertise offered by its highly knowledgeable professionals. With a team comprising more than 3,300 partners, directors, and staff in the Middle East, Deloitte ensures effective client communication and a deep understanding of their needs. Notably, it has held Tier 1 tax advisor status in the GCC region since 2010, as recognized by the International Tax Review World Tax Rankings. In addition, it has received various accolades in recent years, including recognition as the best employer in the Middle East, top consulting firm, the Middle East Training & Development Excellence Award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), and acknowledgment as the best CSR-integrated organization.

Deloitte is a catalyst for advancement. Across the Middle East, our services empower clients to excel in their chosen markets. We are dedicated to nurturing exceptional individuals from diverse backgrounds, enabling them to accomplish more than they ever imagined. Our approach merges guidance with tangible results and unwavering ethics. We firmly believe that when our clients and society prosper, so do we.

Job Position: Revenue Manager Type: External Audit Experiences Associate

Full-time Salary: Up to 5,000 AED (depending on experience)

Location: Dubai, UAE

Key Responsibilities:

While serving as an experienced associate in audit and assurance, you’ll have the opportunity to showcase and enhance your skills in the following areas:

have knowledge of relevant accounting standards applicable to the entity and perform risk assessment procedures to provide a basis for the identification and assessment of the risks of material misstatement.

Delivery of high-quality audits via a number of enablers like global audit imperatives, methodology, content, guidance, learning, and other tools

Formulate reasonable judgments and conclusions in order to deliver informative and timely outputs.

Compliance with auditing and accounting standards, relevant laws and regulations (including specific local laws and regulations), ethical standards, independence requirements, and the audit firm’s quality control procedures

Leadership capabilities:

– Builds own understanding of our purpose and values; explores opportunities for impact.

– Demonstrates strong commitment to personal learning and development; acts as a brand ambassador to help attract top talent

understands expectations and demonstrates personal accountability for keeping performance on track.

actively focuses on developing effective communication and relationship-building skills.

understands how their daily work contributes to the priorities of the team and the business.”

Requirements

Qualifications:

degree in accounting, auditing, or a related field

Strong academic credentials (minimum GPA of 3.3)

1–2 years of experience in accounting, auditing, or any related field

demonstrated leadership, problem solving, and strong verbal and written communication skills.

ability to prioritize tasks and work on multiple assignments

ability to work both independently and as part of a team with professionals at all levels

fluent in English (reading, speaking, and writing). Preference will be given to bilingual candidates (Arabic or English).

How to Apply

Candidates who are interested can apply for job openings at Deloitte by using the provided link below.

Apply Now

Deloitte creates a meaningful impact. Each day, we push ourselves to prioritize what truly matters—for our clients, our team members, and society as a whole. We serve our clients uniquely, offering inventive perspectives, tackling intricate issues, and fostering long-lasting growth. We motivate our skilled professionals to provide exceptional value to clients, delivering an exceptional career journey within an inclusive and cooperative environment. Additionally, we make a positive impact on society by instilling confidence and trust in the markets, maintaining organizational integrity, and aiding our communities.

