DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams

DP World, a global leader in comprehensive logistics solutions, offers a world of career opportunities across its expansive operations. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, DP World provides a dynamic work environment that fosters professional growth.
DP World is well-known for its broad global network of ports and terminals, which provides seamless connections and efficient supply chain solutions. DP World’s activities in Jebel Ali serve as a crucial strategic hub for global trade, supporting the smooth movement of commodities across many sectors with an emphasis on innovation, ethical behavior, and effective management.
DP World welcomes job seekers from a variety of backgrounds and provides a comprehensive selection of professional opportunities. Whether you have a background in port operations, logistics, finance, or administration, DP World offers a position that is a good fit for you.
Benefits of joining DP World include substantial annual leave, complimentary on-site parking, professional membership fee coverage, flexible shift schedules, a health cash plan, life assurance coverage, and a customizable benefits platform that allows you to tailor your incentives. Employees also have access to private medical coverage through BUPA.
To explore the exciting career opportunities at DP World, follow these simple steps:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Sales Executive – Freight Forwarding (Sharjah)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Sales Executive (Freight Forwarding) – Abu Dhabi
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|ADVANCE PLANNER
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Contract Logistics
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Solutions Development
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Customized Solutions Development
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager Sales, WLP
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|CONTROLLER – BILLING
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|EXECUTIVE – CUSTOMER CARE
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|EXECUTIVE – OPERATIONS
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Fitter – Mechanical
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Fitter – Rudder & Propeller
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Global Senior Manager: Health (Subject Matter Expert)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|GROUP MANAGER – CYBER ASSURANCE
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Group Senior Manager – Enterprise Systems – Projects
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Information Security Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|INSIDE SALES EXECUTIVE
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Intern – Digital Assurance Solutions, Group Internal Audit
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Intern – WLP
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager – Internal Communications
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Marine Superintendent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|MCV Chartering Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Mechanical Technician
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Network Security Specialist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Ops & Customer Service – Freight Forwarding, UAE
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|P&O Maritime Logistics – Tendering Manager , Dubai
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Payroll Officer Temporary (6 Months)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Policies & Procedures Specialist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Procurement Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sales Executive (Freight Forwarding) – Ras Al Khaimah
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Officer – Innovations
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Project Engineer – Offshore
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Staff Nurse
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Standards & Software Compliance Specialist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Technical Superintendent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Vice President – Trade Management & Pricing – GCC (Freight Forwarding)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Branch Manager – Ras Al Khaimah (Freight Forwarding)
|Ras Al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Customer Service & Operations Executive – Ras Al Khaimah (Freight Forwarding)
|Ras Al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Customer Service & Operations Executive – Freight Forwarding – Sharjah
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
|Sales Executive – Freight Forwarding – Sharjah
|Sharjah
|Apply Now
With DP World’s commitment to excellence and a wealth of benefits for employees, embarking on or advancing your professional journey with this global logistics leader is an opportunity worth exploring. Join DP World today and be part of a thriving and innovative team driving the future of logistics solutions.
