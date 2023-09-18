Dubai Holding Hiring in UAE with Salary up to 7,500 AED

Dubai Holding, a prominent conglomerate with a diverse business portfolio and a significant presence in the United Arab Emirates, is currently offering enticing employment prospects with competitive salaries reaching up to 7,500 AED. This initiative not only underscores the company’s commitment to talent acquisition but also highlights its dedication to fostering economic growth and prosperity in the region.

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding stands as a shining example of innovative leadership and excellence within the United Arab Emirates. Its impressive portfolio spans various industries, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, and investments.

This dynamic and globally-reaching organization is dedicated to nurturing creativity while sustaining growth, and its impact extends across the city and its neighboring regions. At the forefront of creating transformative experiences, Dubai Holding is responsible for iconic skyscrapers that redefine cityscapes and world-class resorts that captivate visitors.

Fostering Your Professional Growth

Advertisement

Dubai Holding distinguishes itself through its unwavering dedication to nurturing the development of its employees, aiding them in unlocking their fullest potential.

Whether your aspirations involve contributing to transformative urban projects that redefine cityscapes or pioneering groundbreaking ventures, Dubai Holding equips you with the tools and motivation necessary for your journey. The company firmly believes in cultivating a culture characterized by innovation and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence.

Qualification Requirements

To qualify for positions with Dubai Holding in the UAE, candidates must meet specific criteria that vary depending on the role:

Educational Qualifications: Minimum educational requirements apply, and these prerequisites depend on the specific job and its level.

Relevant Work Experience: Candidates should possess pertinent work experience in their respective fields to be considered for employment with Dubai Holding.

Advertisement

Language Skills: Proficiency in English is a fundamental requirement for most positions, although knowledge of Arabic or other languages can be advantageous.

Interpersonal and Communication Skills: Strong interpersonal and communication skills are highly valued, as Dubai Holding places a strong emphasis on teamwork and collaboration.

Age Requirements: Some roles within Dubai Holding may have specific age restrictions that applicants must adhere to.

Residency or Work Permit: Eligible candidates must hold a valid UAE residency or work permit or be willing to obtain one upon employment.

Diversity and Inclusion: Dubai Holding values diversity and welcomes applications from individuals of all nationalities and backgrounds.

Work Ethic and Passion for Excellence: Demonstrating a strong work ethic, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence can significantly enhance an applicant’s eligibility.

Advertisement

Certifications and Licenses: Certain positions may require specific certifications, licenses, or professional memberships based on the nature of the role.

Alignment with Company Values: Dubai Holding seeks candidates who align with the company’s values and are dedicated to upholding its reputation for integrity and ethical conduct.

Employment Benefits

Attractive Salaries: Dubai offers some of the world’s most competitive wages, with the highest per capita income globally, making it an appealing destination for employment.

Affordable Living Costs: Despite the enticing high salaries, Dubai maintains a relatively low cost of living compared to other international cities, allowing for substantial savings potential.

Generous Tax Advantages: Dubai extends exceptional tax incentives to foreign workers, further enhancing the capacity for financial savings.

Advertisement

Safety and Security: Dubai ranks among the safest cities globally, boasting a low crime rate and excellent public services that contribute to a secure environment.

Abundant Opportunities: As a thriving center for business and commerce, Dubai presents numerous possibilities for career growth across various industries.

Cultural Enrichment: Dubai’s diverse and rich cultural landscape provides ample opportunities to engage in a wide array of cultural activities and experiences.

How to Apply for Dubai Holding Careers

To apply for positions at Dubai Holding, follow these steps:

1. Visit Dubai Holding’s official website.



Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.3. Browse the available job listings and select the one that matches your qualifications and interests.4. Carefully review the job description and requirements.5. Click on the “Apply” or “Submit Application” button.6. Complete the online application form with accurate details and upload your resume/CV.7. Attach any required documents, such as certificates or licenses.8. Review your application for accuracy and completeness.9. Submit your application electronically through the website.

Stay vigilant for updates on your application status and any further instructions from Dubai Holding’s HR team.

List of Available Positions at Dubai Holding

JOB TITLE LOCATION ACTION Manager Dubai Apply Now Associate – Tactical Sourcing Dubai Apply Now Property Management Executive Dubai Apply Now