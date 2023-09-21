Emirates Petroleum is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 7,000 AED

Ras Al Khaimah National Bank Jobs in UAE: Up to 9,500 Dirhams Salary
RAK Bank Careers has diverse job opportunities in insurance, customer service, and...
The UAE job market is thriving, and Emirates Petroleum, a major player in the oil and gas industry, is currently recruiting with salaries of up to 7,000 dirhams.
Emirates Petroleum, also known as EmiPet, is a prominent and dynamic energy company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Founded in 1993, it has become a key player in the oil and gas sector, making substantial contributions to the UAE’s economic growth and energy sustainability.
EmiPet’s inception was guided by a vision of excellence, marked by a strong commitment to delivering top-notch services and products to fulfill the UAE’s energy requirements. Throughout its journey, the company has unwaveringly upheld the highest industry standards, safety measures, and environmental responsibilities.
Industry Leader
Emirates Petroleum is at the forefront of the oil and gas sector, providing employees with the opportunity to work for a respected industry leader.
Innovation
The company encourages innovative thinking and invests in cutting-edge technology, offering employees a chance to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.
Career Growth
Emirates Petroleum is committed to nurturing talent and offers various training and development programs to support career progression.
Competitive Compensation:
Emirates Petroleum’s dedication to excellence is evident in how it manages its human resources. The company is actively presenting a variety of job openings in various departments, creating opportunities for job seekers to pursue fulfilling careers in a thriving industry.
Emirates Petroleum is offering opportunities that span a wide range of skills, including engineering, technical, administrative, and support roles. Whether you’re an experienced professional or a recent graduate, Emirates Petroleum welcomes individuals with diverse backgrounds.
To submit your application for a role at Emirates Petroleum:
|TITLE
|POSITION
|APPLY LINK
|Drilling Supervisor
|UAE
|Apply
|Drilling Engineers
|UAE
|Apply
|Production Supervisor
|UAE
|Apply
|Construction Supervisor
|UAE
|Apply
|Mechanical Engineer
|UAE
|Apply
|Electrical Engineer
|UAE
|Apply
|Civil Engineer
|UAE
|Apply
|Senior Drilling Eng.
|UAE
|Apply
|HSE Advisor
|UAE
|Apply
|Drilling Superintendent
|UAE
|Apply
|Radio Operator
|UAE
|Apply
|Logistics Marine Representative and Customs Clearance
|UAE
|Apply
|Rig Superintendent
|UAE
|Apply
|Senior tool Pusher
|UAE
|Apply
|Night tool Pusher
|UAE
|Apply
|Rig Mechanic
|UAE
|Apply
|Rig Electrician
|UAE
|Apply
|Material man
|UAE
|Apply
|Driller
|UAE
|Apply
|Assistant driller
|UAE
|Apply
|Derrick man
|UAE
|Apply
|Floor man
|UAE
|Apply
|Roust About
|UAE
|Apply
|Welders
|UAE
|Apply
|Riggers
|UAE
|Apply
|Crane Operator
|UAE
|Apply
|Asst Mechanic
|UAE
|Apply
|Asst. Electrician
|UAE
|Apply
|Stability Engineer
|UAE
|Apply
|Chief Electrician
|UAE
|Apply
|Barge Engineer
|UAE
|Apply
|Subsea Engineer
|UAE
|Apply
|OIM
|UAE
|Apply
|Captain
|UAE
|Apply
|Rig Manager
|UAE
|Apply
|Chief marine technical advisor
|UAE
|Apply
|Chief marine stability advisor
|UAE
|Apply
|QA/QC Painting Inspector
|UAE
|Apply
|Sandblasters/Spray Painters
|UAE
|Apply
|Sandblasters
|UAE
|Apply
|Brush Painters
|UAE
|Apply
|Another Position
|UAE
|Apply
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.