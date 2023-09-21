Emirates Petroleum is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 7,000 AED

Advertisement
  • Emirates Petroleum, a major player in oil and gas, is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 7,000 dirhams.
  • Emirates Petroleum is a prominent and dynamic energy company in the United Arab Emirates.
  • Emirates Petroleum offers diverse opportunities in engineering, technical, admin, and support roles.
The UAE job market is thriving, and Emirates Petroleum, a major player in the oil and gas industry, is currently recruiting with salaries of up to 7,000 dirhams.

Emirates Petroleum, also known as EmiPet, is a prominent and dynamic energy company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Founded in 1993, it has become a key player in the oil and gas sector, making substantial contributions to the UAE’s economic growth and energy sustainability.

EmiPet’s inception was guided by a vision of excellence, marked by a strong commitment to delivering top-notch services and products to fulfill the UAE’s energy requirements. Throughout its journey, the company has unwaveringly upheld the highest industry standards, safety measures, and environmental responsibilities.

Why consider a career at Emirates Petroleum?

Industry Leader

Emirates Petroleum is at the forefront of the oil and gas sector, providing employees with the opportunity to work for a respected industry leader.

Innovation

The company encourages innovative thinking and invests in cutting-edge technology, offering employees a chance to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

Career Growth

Emirates Petroleum is committed to nurturing talent and offers various training and development programs to support career progression.

Competitive Compensation:

Emirates Petroleum’s dedication to excellence is evident in how it manages its human resources. The company is actively presenting a variety of job openings in various departments, creating opportunities for job seekers to pursue fulfilling careers in a thriving industry.

Emirates Petroleum is offering opportunities that span a wide range of skills, including engineering, technical, administrative, and support roles. Whether you’re an experienced professional or a recent graduate, Emirates Petroleum welcomes individuals with diverse backgrounds.

How to Apply for Emirates Petroleum Careers

To submit your application for a role at Emirates Petroleum:

  • Visit the company’s official website.
  • Navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.
  • Browse through the available job listings and select a position that matches your qualifications and interests.
  • Click on the job posting to access more details and the application process.
  • Follow the provided instructions to submit your application, which may include filling out an online form, attaching your resume/CV, and providing relevant documents.
  • Double-check your application for accuracy and completeness before submitting it.
  • Await further communication from Emirates Petroleum regarding your application status.
List of Vacancies in UAE

Emirates Petroleum Job Vacancies

TITLEPOSITIONAPPLY LINK
Drilling SupervisorUAEApply
Drilling EngineersUAEApply
Production SupervisorUAEApply
Construction SupervisorUAEApply
Mechanical EngineerUAEApply
Electrical EngineerUAEApply
Civil EngineerUAEApply
Senior Drilling Eng.UAEApply
HSE AdvisorUAEApply
Drilling SuperintendentUAEApply
Radio OperatorUAEApply
Logistics Marine Representative and Customs ClearanceUAEApply
Rig SuperintendentUAEApply
Senior tool PusherUAEApply
Night tool PusherUAEApply
Rig MechanicUAEApply
Rig ElectricianUAEApply
Material manUAEApply
DrillerUAEApply
Assistant drillerUAEApply
Derrick manUAEApply
Floor manUAEApply
Roust AboutUAEApply
WeldersUAEApply
RiggersUAEApply
Crane OperatorUAEApply
Asst MechanicUAEApply
Asst. ElectricianUAEApply
Stability EngineerUAEApply
Chief ElectricianUAEApply
Barge EngineerUAEApply
Subsea EngineerUAEApply
OIMUAEApply
CaptainUAEApply
Rig ManagerUAEApply
Chief marine technical advisorUAEApply
Chief marine stability advisorUAEApply
QA/QC Painting InspectorUAEApply
Sandblasters/Spray PaintersUAEApply
SandblastersUAEApply
Brush PaintersUAEApply
Another PositionUAEApply

