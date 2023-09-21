Emirates Petroleum is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 7,000 AED

Emirates Petroleum, a major player in oil and gas, is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 7,000 dirhams.

Emirates Petroleum is a prominent and dynamic energy company in the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates Petroleum offers diverse opportunities in engineering, technical, admin, and support roles.

Advertisement

The UAE job market is thriving, and Emirates Petroleum, a major player in the oil and gas industry, is currently recruiting with salaries of up to 7,000 dirhams.

Emirates Petroleum, also known as EmiPet, is a prominent and dynamic energy company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Founded in 1993, it has become a key player in the oil and gas sector, making substantial contributions to the UAE’s economic growth and energy sustainability.

EmiPet’s inception was guided by a vision of excellence, marked by a strong commitment to delivering top-notch services and products to fulfill the UAE’s energy requirements. Throughout its journey, the company has unwaveringly upheld the highest industry standards, safety measures, and environmental responsibilities.

Why consider a career at Emirates Petroleum?

Industry Leader

Emirates Petroleum is at the forefront of the oil and gas sector, providing employees with the opportunity to work for a respected industry leader.

Advertisement

Innovation

The company encourages innovative thinking and invests in cutting-edge technology, offering employees a chance to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

Career Growth

Emirates Petroleum is committed to nurturing talent and offers various training and development programs to support career progression.

Competitive Compensation:

Emirates Petroleum’s dedication to excellence is evident in how it manages its human resources. The company is actively presenting a variety of job openings in various departments, creating opportunities for job seekers to pursue fulfilling careers in a thriving industry.

Advertisement

Emirates Petroleum is offering opportunities that span a wide range of skills, including engineering, technical, administrative, and support roles. Whether you’re an experienced professional or a recent graduate, Emirates Petroleum welcomes individuals with diverse backgrounds.

How to Apply for Emirates Petroleum Careers

To submit your application for a role at Emirates Petroleum:

Visit the company’s official website.

Navigate to the “Careers” or “Jobs” section.

Advertisement Browse through the available job listings and select a position that matches your qualifications and interests.

Click on the job posting to access more details and the application process.

Follow the provided instructions to submit your application, which may include filling out an online form, attaching your resume/CV, and providing relevant documents.

Double-check your application for accuracy and completeness before submitting it.

Await further communication from Emirates Petroleum regarding your application status.

Advertisement

Also Read Ras Al Khaimah National Bank Jobs in UAE: Up to 9,500 Dirhams Salary RAK Bank Careers has diverse job opportunities in insurance, customer service, and...

List of Vacancies in UAE

Emirates Petroleum Job Vacancies

TITLE POSITION APPLY LINK Drilling Supervisor UAE Apply Drilling Engineers UAE Apply Production Supervisor UAE Apply Construction Supervisor UAE Apply Mechanical Engineer UAE Apply Electrical Engineer UAE Apply Civil Engineer UAE Apply Senior Drilling Eng. UAE Apply HSE Advisor UAE Apply Drilling Superintendent UAE Apply Radio Operator UAE Apply Logistics Marine Representative and Customs Clearance UAE Apply Rig Superintendent UAE Apply Senior tool Pusher UAE Apply Night tool Pusher UAE Apply Rig Mechanic UAE Apply Rig Electrician UAE Apply Material man UAE Apply Driller UAE Apply Assistant driller UAE Apply Derrick man UAE Apply Floor man UAE Apply Roust About UAE Apply Welders UAE Apply Riggers UAE Apply Crane Operator UAE Apply Asst Mechanic UAE Apply Asst. Electrician UAE Apply Stability Engineer UAE Apply Chief Electrician UAE Apply Barge Engineer UAE Apply Subsea Engineer UAE Apply OIM UAE Apply Captain UAE Apply Rig Manager UAE Apply Chief marine technical advisor UAE Apply Chief marine stability advisor UAE Apply QA/QC Painting Inspector UAE Apply Sandblasters/Spray Painters UAE Apply Sandblasters UAE Apply Brush Painters UAE Apply Another Position UAE Apply

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.