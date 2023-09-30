Etihad Rail Hiring with Salary up to 8,500 Dirhams in UAE

Etihad Rail, the national railway network of the United Arab Emirates, efficiently connects different parts of the country in a safe and environmentally friendly manner. Their ongoing expansion creates numerous job opportunities for those interested in railway careers.

About Etihad Rail

Etihad Rail is the UAE’s national railway network, facilitating efficient and eco-friendly transportation between vital regions of the country. It plays a crucial role in moving people and goods between cities, ports, and industrial hubs, establishing itself as a leader in regional transportation.

Etihad Rail is committed to continuous development and improvement to meet the nation’s growing needs, with a strong emphasis on safety, efficiency, and innovation. Besides its role in transportation, Etihad Rail is a significant local employer, offering diverse career prospects in the transportation industry.

Qualifications and Requirements

Candidates should hold a relevant degree or diploma in their chosen field.

Previous experience in railways or transportation is beneficial.

The ability to work well in a team is essential.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills are highly valued.

A valid UAE driver’s license is required.

Safety compliance is paramount.

Salary and Benefits

Etihad Rail provides competitive salaries and a range of benefits.

The company supports professional growth and development.

Performance-based bonuses and incentives are available.

Flexible scheduling promotes work-life balance.

Diversity and inclusivity are actively promoted.

How to Apply for Etihad Rail Careers

Interested individuals can explore job openings on the official website or job platforms.

Once a suitable vacancy is found, candidates can apply online by creating a profile, submitting a resume, and including a cover letter.

The recruitment team will review submissions and select candidates who meet job requirements.



Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.Successful candidates will undergo onboarding to familiarize themselves with the organization’s policies and culture.

List of Job Vacancies in the UAE:

TITLE LOCATION ACTION Technical Trainer (HSEQ) Abu Dhabi Apply Now Technical Trainer (Passenger Operations) Abu Dhabi Apply Now Finance Manager Abu Dhabi Apply Now Budgeting & Reporting Manager Abu Dhabi Apply Now

