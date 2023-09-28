Five Palm Hotels hiring in UAE with salaries up to 7,000 dirhams

DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams
Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a luxury lifestyle hotel located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai. Here’s some information about the hotel and how to apply for careers at Five Palm Hotels:
Location: Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is situated on the Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai, offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and the Marina skyline.
Accommodation: The hotel features 470 meticulously designed rooms and suites with contemporary design and cutting-edge technology.
Dining: The property offers a variety of dining options, including Maiden Shanghai (modern Chinese cuisine), Cinque (authentic Italian ristorante), The Penthouse (offering breathtaking views), and The Secret Room nightclub.
Pool and Parties: FIVE’s Social Pool hosts Instagram-worthy pool parties, and guests can also relax by the pool.
Hospitality: Five Palm Hotels is known for its opulent properties, exceptional service, and unforgettable guest experiences.
Five Palm Hotels provides employment prospects spanning diverse departments, including:
If you’re interested in pursuing a career at Five Palm Hotels, you can follow these steps to apply:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Assistant Front Office Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Front Office Supervisor
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Restaurant Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Waiter – FIVE LUXE JBR
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Waiter – FIVE LUXE JBR
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Floor Supervisor – FIVE LUXE JBR
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Bar Team Leader – FIVE LUXE JBR
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Hostess – FIVE LUXE JBR
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Hostess
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Studio Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Internal Audit
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Bartender – FIVE LUXE JBR
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Mixologist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Director of Marketing
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Paymaster
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager – Income Audit
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sommelier
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Junior Sous Chef
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|PR Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Joining the Five Palm Hotels family can be a rewarding opportunity to work in the hospitality industry in a luxurious and inspiring environment in Dubai.
