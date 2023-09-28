Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Five Palm Hotels hiring in UAE with salaries up to 7,000 dirhams

Five Palm Hotels hiring in UAE with salaries up to 7,000 dirhams

Articles
Advertisement
Five Palm Hotels hiring in UAE with salaries up to 7,000 dirhams

Five Palm Hotels hiring in UAE with salaries up to 7,000 dirhams

Advertisement

Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a luxury lifestyle hotel located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai. Here’s some information about the hotel and how to apply for careers at Five Palm Hotels:

Hotel Overview

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is situated on the Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai, offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and the Marina skyline.

Accommodation: The hotel features 470 meticulously designed rooms and suites with contemporary design and cutting-edge technology.

Dining: The property offers a variety of dining options, including Maiden Shanghai (modern Chinese cuisine), Cinque (authentic Italian ristorante), The Penthouse (offering breathtaking views), and The Secret Room nightclub.

Advertisement

Pool and Parties: FIVE’s Social Pool hosts Instagram-worthy pool parties, and guests can also relax by the pool.

Hospitality: Five Palm Hotels is known for its opulent properties, exceptional service, and unforgettable guest experiences.

Job Openings at Five Palm Hotels & Resort

Advertisement

Five Palm Hotels provides employment prospects spanning diverse departments, including:

  1. Front Desk Receptionists
  2. Housekeeping Personnel
  3. Restaurant and Bar Crew
  4. Spa and Wellness Specialists
    5. Advertisement
  5. Security Team Members
  6. Maintenance and Engineering Staff
Advertisement

Employment Benefits at Five Palm Hotels

  1. Working at Five Palm Hotels comes with several benefits, including:
  2. Accommodation or housing allowance
    3. Advertisement
  3. Transport allowance
  4. Meal allowances
  5. Health insurance
  6. Training and development opportunities
  7. Staff discounts on dining, spa services, and accommodation
Advertisement

Also Read

DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams
DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams

DP World, a global leader in comprehensive logistics solutions, offers a world...

How to Apply for Five Palm Hotel Careers

If you’re interested in pursuing a career at Five Palm Hotels, you can follow these steps to apply:

  1. Visit the official website of Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai.
  2. Navigate to the “Careers” section on the website.
    3. Advertisement
  3. Browse the available job openings to find a position that matches your skills and interests.
  4. Click on the specific job position you’re interested in to view more details.
  5. Follow the application instructions provided on the job listing. This may include submitting your resume, filling out an application form, and providing relevant documents.

Job Vacancies in Dubai

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Assistant Front Office ManagerDubaiApply Now
Front Office SupervisorDubaiApply Now
Assistant Restaurant ManagerDubaiApply Now
Waiter – FIVE LUXE JBRDubaiApply Now
Assistant Waiter – FIVE LUXE JBRDubaiApply Now
Floor Supervisor – FIVE LUXE JBRDubaiApply Now
Bar Team Leader – FIVE LUXE JBRDubaiApply Now
Hostess – FIVE LUXE JBRDubaiApply Now
HostessDubaiApply Now
Studio EngineerDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager – Internal AuditDubaiApply Now
Bartender – FIVE LUXE JBRDubaiApply Now
MixologistDubaiApply Now
Assistant Director of MarketingDubaiApply Now
PaymasterDubaiApply Now
Manager – Income AuditDubaiApply Now
SommelierDubaiApply Now
Junior Sous ChefDubaiApply Now
PR ManagerDubaiApply Now

Joining the Five Palm Hotels family can be a rewarding opportunity to work in the hospitality industry in a luxurious and inspiring environment in Dubai.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story