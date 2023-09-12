FlyDubai is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams

Air Blue Airhostess Jobs: A Great Opportunity for Candidates
Air Blue is hiring a female cabin crew. Walk-in interviews will be...
FlyDubai offers a range of employment opportunities in the UAE, covering various fields such as customer service, engineering, finance, marketing, and operations. The airline places a strong emphasis on diversity and welcomes applications from individuals with diverse backgrounds. FlyDubai is committed to providing its staff with training and development opportunities to support their professional growth and success.
FlyDubai is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and is a budget-friendly airline that was established in 2008, commencing operations in 2009. The airline serves more than 90 destinations in over 50 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Caucasus. FlyDubai primarily operates Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX aircraft.
The airline takes pride in its dedication to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient air travel options to a wide range of destinations. FlyDubai’s operational model focuses on providing competitive prices while maintaining a high level of passenger comfort and service. The airline offers various fare classes, including economy, business, and premium, catering to the diverse needs and budgets of travelers.
Minimum age of 18 years.
Possession of a high school diploma or equivalent qualification.
Demonstration of strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
Proficiency in the English language.
Willingness to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Legal right to work in the UAE.
Competitive Compensation Package
Comprehensive Health Coverage
Generous Leave Benefits
Opportunities for Professional Development and Training
Employee Discounts
Access FlyDubai’s career portal.
Navigate to the “View All Vacancies” section.
Job Vacancies at FlyDubai
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Specialist – QA Auditor
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Officer – Crew Planning Systems
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Manager – User Experience
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|First Officer – Type Rated
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|REACH – Internship Engagement Programme
|Dubai
|Apply Now
