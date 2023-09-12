FlyDubai is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams

FlyDubai offers a range of employment opportunities in the UAE, covering various fields such as customer service, engineering, finance, marketing, and operations. The airline places a strong emphasis on diversity and welcomes applications from individuals with diverse backgrounds. FlyDubai is committed to providing its staff with training and development opportunities to support their professional growth and success.

About FlyDubai

FlyDubai is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and is a budget-friendly airline that was established in 2008, commencing operations in 2009. The airline serves more than 90 destinations in over 50 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Caucasus. FlyDubai primarily operates Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX aircraft.

The airline takes pride in its dedication to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient air travel options to a wide range of destinations. FlyDubai’s operational model focuses on providing competitive prices while maintaining a high level of passenger comfort and service. The airline offers various fare classes, including economy, business, and premium, catering to the diverse needs and budgets of travelers.

Eligibility Requirements

Minimum age of 18 years.

Possession of a high school diploma or equivalent qualification.

Demonstration of strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Proficiency in the English language.

Willingness to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Legal right to work in the UAE.

Employee Benefits at FlyDubai

Competitive Compensation Package

Comprehensive Health Coverage

Generous Leave Benefits

Opportunities for Professional Development and Training

Employee Discounts



How to Apply for Careers at FlyDubai

Support for Achieving Work-Life BalanceEmployee Assistance ProgramRecognition of Employee Contributions

Access FlyDubai’s career portal.

Navigate to the “View All Vacancies” section.



Refine your search by applying location filters.Select the desired job position.Thoroughly review job details, including responsibilities, working hours, salary, and requirements.Initiate your job application.Complete the account setup process.Provide necessary information, including your name and additional details as needed.Upload your most recent resume.Agree to the terms, conditions, and privacy policy.Confirm your application by clicking the “Submit Application” button.

Job Vacancies at FlyDubai

TITLE LOCATION ACTION Specialist – QA Auditor Dubai Apply Now Senior Officer – Crew Planning Systems Dubai Apply Now Manager – User Experience Dubai Apply Now First Officer – Type Rated Dubai Apply Now REACH – Internship Engagement Programme Dubai Apply Now

