Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
FlyDubai is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams

FlyDubai is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams

Articles
Advertisement
FlyDubai is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams

FlyDubai is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams

Advertisement

FlyDubai offers a range of employment opportunities in the UAE, covering various fields such as customer service, engineering, finance, marketing, and operations. The airline places a strong emphasis on diversity and welcomes applications from individuals with diverse backgrounds. FlyDubai is committed to providing its staff with training and development opportunities to support their professional growth and success.

About FlyDubai

FlyDubai is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and is a budget-friendly airline that was established in 2008, commencing operations in 2009. The airline serves more than 90 destinations in over 50 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Caucasus. FlyDubai primarily operates Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX aircraft.

The airline takes pride in its dedication to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient air travel options to a wide range of destinations. FlyDubai’s operational model focuses on providing competitive prices while maintaining a high level of passenger comfort and service. The airline offers various fare classes, including economy, business, and premium, catering to the diverse needs and budgets of travelers.

Eligibility Requirements

Advertisement

Minimum age of 18 years.
Possession of a high school diploma or equivalent qualification.
Demonstration of strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
Proficiency in the English language.
Willingness to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Legal right to work in the UAE.

Advertisement

Employee Benefits at FlyDubai

Competitive Compensation Package
Comprehensive Health Coverage
Generous Leave Benefits
Opportunities for Professional Development and Training
Employee Discounts

Advertisement
Support for Achieving Work-Life Balance
Employee Assistance Program
Recognition of Employee Contributions

How to Apply for Careers at FlyDubai

Access FlyDubai’s career portal.
Navigate to the “View All Vacancies” section.

Advertisement
Refine your search by applying location filters.
Select the desired job position.
Thoroughly review job details, including responsibilities, working hours, salary, and requirements.
Initiate your job application.
Complete the account setup process.
Provide necessary information, including your name and additional details as needed.
Advertisement
Upload your most recent resume.
Agree to the terms, conditions, and privacy policy.
Confirm your application by clicking the “Submit Application” button.

Job Vacancies at FlyDubai

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Specialist – QA AuditorDubaiApply Now
Senior Officer – Crew Planning SystemsDubaiApply Now
Manager – User ExperienceDubaiApply Now
First Officer – Type RatedDubaiApply Now
REACH – Internship Engagement ProgrammeDubaiApply Now

 

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Air Blue Airhostess Jobs: A Great Opportunity for Candidates
Air Blue Airhostess Jobs: A Great Opportunity for Candidates

Air Blue is hiring a female cabin crew. Walk-in interviews will be...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story