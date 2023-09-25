GEMS Education Hiring in UAE with Salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams

Gems Education stands as a beacon of innovation, excellence, and student-focused learning. As a global education provider, Gems Education offers a wide array of opportunities for individuals who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of students.

Whether you aspire to be a Receptionist or a Teacher, Gems Education has a place for you in its dynamic and nurturing community.

About Gems Education:

Gems Education is a renowned global educational network committed to transforming lives through the power of learning. With a presence in numerous countries, Gems Education offers top-tier education from early childhood to higher education levels.

Led by its founder, Sunny Varkey, and owned by Varkey Group Limited, Gems Education has earned its reputation as a trusted name in the field of education, consistently setting new standards of excellence and cultivating an environment where students can unlock their full potential.

Advertisement

Advantages of Joining Gems Education:

When you become a part of the Gems Education family, you gain access to a host of benefits, including attractive salary packages, comprehensive health and medical insurance, annual leave and holiday benefits, opportunities for professional development and training, retirement and pension schemes, employee discounts, and perks.

Moreover, Gems Education places a strong emphasis on work-life balance, creating a nurturing and supportive work atmosphere that fosters career advancement and collaboration within a diverse educator community.

Access to state-of-the-art educational resources and technology ensures that you can provide the best possible learning experience to your students.

Qualification Requirements:

To be considered for a role at Gems Education, applicants should ideally hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, with a specialization in English, Mathematics, Science, or Art, along with a B.Ed. qualification and a minimum of 2 years of teaching experience.

Advertisement

Preference is given to candidates with prior teaching experience in the UAE and those familiar with the British Curriculum. Proficiency in IT and strong interpersonal communication skills are also essential, as is fluency in spoken English.

Gems Education Recruitment Procedure:

The recruitment process at Gems Education is thorough and designed to identify the best candidates. It starts with the submission of an application through the Gems Education website or job portal.

The HR team then carefully evaluates applications, shortlisting candidates based on their qualifications and experience.

Shortlisted candidates are invited to participate in interviews, which can be conducted in person, via video conference, or through telephone conversations.

Depending on the role, candidates may be required to undergo assessments, including teaching demonstrations, presentations, or written tests. Reference checks are conducted to verify candidate information and performance.

Advertisement

Successful candidates receive job offers that outline salary, benefits, and other employment terms, and the onboarding process begins, including necessary paperwork and orientation sessions.

List of Available Positions (GEMS)

Also Read Marriott Hotel hiring in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams Are you in search of a fulfilling career in the hospitality industry?...