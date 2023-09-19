Are you on the lookout for promising career opportunities in Pakistan? Look no further, as the Government of Punjab School Education Department has recently unveiled a plethora of job openings across the nation’s private and public sectors. It’s time to seize these exciting prospects and elevate your career to new heights.

Diverse Job Opportunities

The job openings encompass various sectors, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited/Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (OGDCL/SNGPL), National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), and military branches. This extensive range of opportunities caters to a wide array of skills and backgrounds.

Open Jobs Fair

To enlighten job seekers about the advantages of working in Pakistan, an Open Jobs Fair will be organized.

Here, you can discover the perks of an attractive compensation and benefits package, as well as the prospect of achieving a satisfying work-life balance while advancing your career. Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity. Apply now and unlock your potential.

Vacant Positions

Among the available positions, the general assistant role is one to consider. To be eligible, candidates must have at least sixteen years of education in business, humanities, natural and applied sciences, or social sciences.

Additionally, a minimum of three years of relevant work experience, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and a strong aptitude for administrative and analytical tasks are required.

Application Process

Before submitting your application, carefully review all the details, whether you’re applying online or offline. Visit the official website to search for available jobs and create an online account with your essential information. If you opt for an offline application, ensure that you thoroughly understand the provided instructions. Pay attention to any crucial information in the documents, as it can significantly impact your application’s success.

Address and Contact

The applications can be sent to the address provided: Programme Manager, Programme Monitoring & Implementation Unit, School Education Department, Punjab, 6-Link Wahdat Road, Asif Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan.

Terms and Conditions

Please be aware of the terms and conditions associated with the application process. Incomplete or late submissions will not be considered. Additionally, candidates should be prepared to cover their travel expenses for tests or interviews, as no financial assistance or allowances will be provided.