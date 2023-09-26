Graphic Designer Jobs in UAE with Salaries Up to 15,000 AED

The UAE’s thriving job market and robust economy offer great career prospects, especially for those interested in design. Graphic designers are highly sought after by UAE companies eager to boost their visual branding. If you’re a graphic designer seeking exciting job prospects, here’s what you should consider.

Eligibility Criteria

To secure a graphic designer position in the UAE, you’ll typically need the following qualifications and skills:

Educational Background

A bachelor’s degree or diploma in graphic design, visual arts, or a related field is often required.

Experience

Boost your chances significantly. Mid to senior positions often demand several years of related experience.

Proficiency in Design Software

You should be proficient in industry-standard design software such as Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.

Portfolio

A strong portfolio showcasing your design projects and creativity is essential. It provides potential employers with a visual representation of your skills and style.

Creativity

Graphic design is a field that thrives on creativity. Your ability to think outside the box and come up with unique design concepts will set you apart.

Attention to Detail

Precision and attention to detail are crucial in graphic design to ensure that the final output meets high-quality standards.

Communication Skills

Good communication skills are essential for understanding client requirements and working effectively within a team.

Documents Required

When applying for graphic designer positions in the UAE, you’ll typically need to prepare the following documents:

Resume/CV

A well-structured resume detailing your education, work experience, skills, and contact information

Cover Letter

A cover letter expressing your interest in the specific job and highlighting why you’re a suitable candidate

Portfolio

A digital or physical portfolio showcasing your best design work Ensure it’s well organized and presents your projects professionally.

Educational Certificates

Copies of your educational certificates and diplomas

References

Contact information for professional references who can vouch for your skills and work ethic

How to Apply

To explore graphic designer job opportunities in the UAE, follow these steps:

Online job portals

Utilize popular job search websites in the UAE, such as Bayt, LinkedIn, GulfTalent, and Naukrigulf, to browse and apply for graphic design positions.

Company Websites

Visit the career pages of companies you’re interested in to check for job openings and submit your applications directly.

Recruitment Agencies

Consider reaching out to recruitment agencies in the UAE specializing in design and creative roles. They can assist you in finding suitable positions.

Networking

Attend design-related events, workshops, and conferences in the UAE to expand your professional network. Networking can lead to valuable job referrals.

Prepare for interviews.

Be ready for interviews by researching the companies you’re interviewing with and preparing answers to common interview questions.

Job Vacancies:

JOB TITLE LOCATION Junior Graphic Designer Dubai Graphic Designer (FMCG) Dubai Graphic Designer (Black Pearl Consult) Dubai Graphic Designer (Raine & Horne Dubai) Dubai Graphic Designer – 1537900 (Halian) Dubai Graphic Designer (Ultimate Motors) Dubai

