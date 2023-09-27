Advertisement
GSK is hiring in Saudi Arabia for jobs that pay up to 11,000 Saudi Riyals

Articles
In Dubai, GSK shines as a well-known brand with branches in every Emirate of the UAE. Let’s dive into what GSK is all about and the fantastic career opportunities it offers.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline, or GSK, is a large British corporation headquartered in bustling London. It is pleased to be one of the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical corporations.

GSK is a household name known for its diverse variety of vaccines, medications, and nutrition products that address a wide range of healthcare and nutrition needs. GSK currently employs over 99,000 individuals worldwide, all of whom are dedicated to enhancing people’s health, productivity, and lifespan.

Diverse job openings

GSK’s commitment to supporting the Saudi community is shown in the variety of job opportunities it provides. GSK has roles customized to your abilities and objectives, whether you’re a seasoned healthcare expert, a research enthusiast, a marketing genius, or a recent graduate.

GSK offers job opportunities ranging from research and development to sales and marketing.

Competitive Salaries

GSK’s current hiring drive in Saudi Arabia stands out for its competitive salaries, reaching up to 11,000 Saudi Riyals. GSK ensures that its employees are well compensated for their expertise and dedication.

These salaries are not only competitive locally but also a testament to GSK’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding top talent.

Comprehensive Benefits

GSK places a high value on its employees’ well-being and professional development. Along with competitive compensation, they provide complete benefits such as healthcare coverage, retirement plans, and opportunities for continual training and development.

GSK regards its workers as critical assets in its mission to improve healthcare outcomes.

How to Apply for GSK Careers

It’s easy to apply for a job at GSK.

  1. Go to the GSK Careers website.
  2. Look for employment opportunities and select an appropriate one.
  3. Complete the online application form.
  4. Submit your resume or CV and any supporting documentation.
  5. Await additional communication regarding the status of your application.
Vacancies at GSK in Saudi Arabia

POSITIONLOCATIONACTION
Intern (UAE National)DubaiApply Now
Electrical and Calibration LeadSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Legal Head Saudi ArabiaSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Medical Representative – AlMadinahSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Salesforce Effectiveness SpecialistSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Omnichannel Analytics & Insights LeadSaudi ArabiaApply Now
Experience Design & Omnichannel (OC)
Orchestrator Lead		Saudi ArabiaApply Now
Legal Head Saudi ArabiaSaudi ArabiaApply Now

GSK provides a road to rewarding careers in the heart of Dubai. Don’t pass up the chance to work for this well-known organization and have a significant impact on healthcare and nutrition. Begin your journey with GSK right away!

