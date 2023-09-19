Unilever is hiring in the UAE with a salary of up to 8,000 Dirhams
In a significant move to bolster the job market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hilton, a global leader in the hospitality industry, is set to offer more than 100 job positions with competitive salaries, reaching up to 10,000 dirhams.
This initiative underscores Hilton’s commitment not only to delivering top-tier hospitality services but also to contributing to the region’s economic growth and employment prospects.
About Hilton Hotel & Resorts
Hilton Hotels & Resorts, a renowned global hospitality giant with a history spanning over a century, has earned its reputation as the preferred choice for travelers worldwide. This reputation is built on exceptional guest services, inviting accommodations, and luxurious amenities.
With a vast network of over 500 hotels and resorts, Hilton extends its reach to more than 100 countries and territories.
Committed to catering to the unique needs of each guest, the Hilton Group is dedicated to delivering exceptional services and offering a diverse array of experiences suitable for all types of travelers, whether they are on business or leisure journeys.
List of Available Positions
Hilton is offering a diverse range of positions, including receptionist, security officer, housekeeping supervisor, telephone operator, duty manager, waiter/waitress, and many more. They are looking for individuals with various skill sets and backgrounds to join their team.
Qualification Requirements
To be eligible for Hilton Hotel jobs in 2023, applicants should have a high school diploma or equivalent. Prior training and experience in the hospitality industry are highly preferred. A strong commitment to customer service and effective teamwork skills are essential.
Proficiency in English is mandatory, and knowledge of additional languages is a plus. Flexibility to work weekends, holidays, and various shifts is also required.
Hilton Hotel Dubai values diversity and encourages applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Salary and benefits
Hilton offers competitive compensation tailored to the specific role and individual experience. Employees can enjoy comprehensive insurance coverage, including health, dental, and vision.
Generous paid time off benefits, retirement planning options, exclusive discounts, professional growth opportunities, performance-based incentives, and flexible work arrangements are also part of the package.
How to Apply for Hilton Careers UAE
To apply for Hilton jobs in the UAE, follow these simple steps:
Hilton Hotel & Resort Job Vacancies
|POSTIONS
|LOCATIONS
|ACTION
|Receptionist – Arabic Speaker Preferred
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Security Officer – Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Supervisor – Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Security Supervisor – Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Telephone Operator
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Supervisor
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Duty Manager – Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Team Leader – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Kids Attendant
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Marketing Manager – Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Waiter/Waitress – Signature Restaurant – Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Food & Beverage Giest Relations – Signature Restaurant – Waldorf
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Restaurant Supervisor – All Day Dining Restaurant – Waldorf Astoria
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Supervisor
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Attendant
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Restaurant Manager (Arabic speaking)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Room Attendant
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Commis II – Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Accounts Payable Clerk
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Receptionist
|UAE
|Apply Now
