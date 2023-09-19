Hilton is hiring for over 100 jobs in the UAE, with salaries up to 10,000 Dirhams

In a significant move to bolster the job market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hilton, a global leader in the hospitality industry, is set to offer more than 100 job positions with competitive salaries, reaching up to 10,000 dirhams.

This initiative underscores Hilton’s commitment not only to delivering top-tier hospitality services but also to contributing to the region’s economic growth and employment prospects.

About Hilton Hotel & Resorts

Hilton Hotels & Resorts, a renowned global hospitality giant with a history spanning over a century, has earned its reputation as the preferred choice for travelers worldwide. This reputation is built on exceptional guest services, inviting accommodations, and luxurious amenities.

With a vast network of over 500 hotels and resorts, Hilton extends its reach to more than 100 countries and territories.

Committed to catering to the unique needs of each guest, the Hilton Group is dedicated to delivering exceptional services and offering a diverse array of experiences suitable for all types of travelers, whether they are on business or leisure journeys.

List of Available Positions

Hilton is offering a diverse range of positions, including receptionist, security officer, housekeeping supervisor, telephone operator, duty manager, waiter/waitress, and many more. They are looking for individuals with various skill sets and backgrounds to join their team.

Qualification Requirements

To be eligible for Hilton Hotel jobs in 2023, applicants should have a high school diploma or equivalent. Prior training and experience in the hospitality industry are highly preferred. A strong commitment to customer service and effective teamwork skills are essential.

Proficiency in English is mandatory, and knowledge of additional languages is a plus. Flexibility to work weekends, holidays, and various shifts is also required.

Hilton Hotel Dubai values diversity and encourages applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Salary and benefits

Hilton offers competitive compensation tailored to the specific role and individual experience. Employees can enjoy comprehensive insurance coverage, including health, dental, and vision.

Generous paid time off benefits, retirement planning options, exclusive discounts, professional growth opportunities, performance-based incentives, and flexible work arrangements are also part of the package.

How to Apply for Hilton Careers UAE

To apply for Hilton jobs in the UAE, follow these simple steps:

Access the Hilton Hotel employment portal. Indicate your preferred job role. Refine your search by specifying your location and desired position. Choose the specific position you wish to apply for. Advertisement Thoroughly review the job’s responsibilities, working hours, compensation, and prerequisites. Opt for the “Apply for this job” option. Complete a form with your personal details, including your first and last name, among other necessary information. Agree to the terms, conditions, and privacy policy. Click on the “Submit Application” button to finalize your application.

Hilton Hotel & Resort Job Vacancies