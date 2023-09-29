Irwin & Dow is now hiring in the UAE with salary up to 13,000 Dirhams

UNION COOP Hypermarket is hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 9,000 AED
Union Coop is a leading retail player in the UAE, with 27...
Irwin & Dow was founded in 2013 with the aim of offering clients a distinctive and highly customized recruitment service, delivering the highest quality candidates for roles in business support and secretarial functions.
We take a unique approach, collaborating closely with clients and candidates across various industries, including large multinational corporations, government and semi-government organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises, local businesses, as well as in the startup and ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI) support sectors.
We believe that great people lead to great success. Every candidate undergoes a personal interview with one of our team members, and we cultivate long-term and comprehensive relationships with our clients. This helps us understand their corporate culture and objectives, ultimately leading to a successful outcome for both sides.
We highly prioritize values such as discretion and diplomacy, and we take pride in being the preferred partner for both clients and candidates.
Job Position: Business Development Support Specialist
Full-Time Salary: Up to 13,000 AED (depending on experience)
Job Location: Dubai, UAE
This company is a frontrunner in the consulting industry, known for its strong commitment to staff and well-defined career paths for employees at all levels. The ideal candidate should have a professional services background, excellent IT skills (especially in Excel and PowerPoint), and hold a bachelor’s degree. Our client specifically requires a minimum of four years of experience in the public sector as a mandatory qualification.
Our international management consulting firm is looking for an experienced individual in public affairs, government relations, and public policy to assist the business development team in this specific sector. The company provides an outstanding benefits package, including top-tier health insurance, an annual flight allowance, and an annual performance-based bonus. Furthermore, they also offer a hybrid work model to provide additional flexibility to their employees.
In this role, you need extensive experience in the public sector. Your responsibilities will include providing guidance to the team in proposal infrastructure, workstream framework, and client pipeline analysis. You’ll play a vital role in supporting the team to craft influential proposals, devising effective marketing strategies, sharing customized materials and content, overseeing the entire proposal process, and implementing best practices when securing successful proposals with new and exciting clients.
The right candidate will prioritize account planning, commercial awareness, client knowledge, and engagement. They will actively participate in project kickoff meetings, roundtables, and events. This role requires continuous communication and collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of excellent communication skills.
Candidates who are interested can apply for job vacancies at Irwin & Dow by using the provided link.
You should approach your work with a high level of professionalism, paying exceptional attention to detail and seizing every opportunity. Additionally, possessing strong influencing and negotiation skills is crucial to maintaining a consistently high standard in the workstream. Your perspectives should be supported by up-to-date data insights and a deep understanding of the public sector market.
