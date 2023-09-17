Jumeirah Group is offering multiple job opportunities in the UAE with competitive salaries
The prestigious Jumeirah Group, a luxury hotel and hospitality company, is extending...
Dubai, often referred to as the city of dreams, continues to lure job seekers from around the globe with its mesmerizing skyline and thriving economy. For those on the lookout for promising career prospects, Sharaf DG, a renowned electronics and home appliances retailer, is currently on a hiring spree in Dubai, offering salaries that can reach as high as 8,500 dirhams, presenting not just a job but a pathway to a bright future.
Established in 2005, Sharaf DG has emerged as a powerhouse in the electronics retail sector in the UAE. The company has built a stellar reputation for its extensive range of products, which includes electronics, home appliances, IT, telecom, and much more.
What sets Sharaf DG apart is its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With multiple outlets strategically located across the UAE, the company ensures that consumers have easy access to a wide variety of electronics and technology products, making shopping convenient and accessible.
To be eligible for a career at Sharaf DG in the UAE, candidates must meet specific requirements:
Joining the Sharaf DG UAE team comes with a bundle of employment benefits, including:
Competitive Salary: Complemented by a rewarding bonus structure
Comprehensive Health Insurance: To safeguard your well-being
Generous Paid Time Off: Ensuring a Healthy Work-Life Balance
Employee Discounts: On a wide range of company products and services
Training and Development: Access to programs that enhance your skills
Career Advancement: Opportunities to Climb the Corporate Ladder
Retirement Savings Plans: Ensuring financial security in the future
Work-Life Balance Initiatives: Flexible scheduling and telecommuting options
To kickstart your career at Sharaf DG, follow these simple steps:
Dubai is a city of opportunity, and Sharaf DG is offering you the chance to be a part of its success story. Don’t miss out on this exciting career opportunity in one of the world’s most dynamic cities. Join Sharaf DG and let your career soar in Dubai!
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Sales Executive – Mini Kiosk
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|IT Support Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Team Leader – Store
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Junior Marketing Executive – Marketplace/E-commerce
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Delivery and Installation Coordinator
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Customer Support Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|IT Field Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Duty Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Solar Design Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Executive -Learning and Development
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Network Security Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Planning Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Finance
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Personal Assistant to Chief Executive Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.