Job opportunities at IKEA in UAE with Pay up to 8,500 dirhams

IKEA, the global furniture retailing giant of Swedish provenance, is preparing to expand in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), offering appealing work opportunities with competitive salaries of up to 8,500 dirhams.

This strategic move is part of IKEA’s continued commitment to strengthen its footprint in the UAE market while also welcoming eager individuals to join their diverse workforce. Here’s all you need to know to take advantage of this fantastic job opportunity.

Criteria for Eligibility

Prospective applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered for the coveted positions at IKEA in the UAE:

Nationality: IKEA accepts applications from people of all nationalities. Both nationalities and residents of the UAE are encouraged to apply, promoting diversity and inclusion.

Advertisement

Education: While a high school graduation is required, individuals with a higher education and relevant experience in retail, customer service, or related sectors will be given an edge.

Age: Applicants must be at least 18 years old to provide mature and competent staff.

Communication Skills: English proficiency is essential because it is the major language of communication within the firm. Knowledge of Arabic or other languages can be advantageous.

Candidates must be available to work on a flexible schedule, which may include weekends and holidays, in order to fulfill the expectations of the retail industry.

Documents Required

To complete their application, candidates need to prepare the following documents:

Advertisement

Revised Resume/CV: Create a detailed resume that includes your school history, work experience, contact information, and any relevant qualifications or training. Passport Copy: A copy of your passport, as well as a valid UAE residency visa if applicable, is required. Educational certifications: If applicable to the position, copies of your academic degrees and certifications should be submitted. Work Experience Certificates or Letters of Recommendation: Include copies of any work experience certificates or letters of recommendation that support your candidacy. Clear, Recent Passport-Sized Photograph: For identification purposes, include a clear, recent passport-sized photograph in your application. Advertisement

Also Read Ajman University hiring for jobs in the UAE with salaries up to 14,000 Dirhams Ajman University, a prominent higher education institution in the UAE, is offering...

How to apply

To apply for the exciting job opportunities at IKEA in the UAE, follow these simple steps:

Visit the IKEA Careers website: Access the official IKEA careers website by navigating to www.ikea.com/careers and selecting the UAE section. Advertisement Search for Job Openings: Explore the available job listings and identify the position that aligns with your qualifications and interests. Create an Account: If you are a first-time user, create an account on the IKEA careers portal by providing your personal information and contact details. Complete the application: Fill out the online application form meticulously, including your educational background and work history. Attach the necessary documents as specified. Submit your application: Review your application for accuracy and submit it through the portal to initiate the screening process. Application Confirmation: Upon successful submission, you will receive a confirmation email. IKEA’s HR team will meticulously review all applications and subsequently contact the shortlisted candidates for further assessment.

Advertisement

Job Vacancies

TITLE LOCATION APPLY LINK System Analyst (Dynamics CRM 365) Dubai Apply Now Graphic Design Group Leader Abu Dhabi Apply Now Graphic Designer Abu Dhabi Apply Now Interior Design Group Leader Abu Dhabi Apply Now

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of the IKEA family in the UAE, where innovation and teamwork thrive. Apply today, and you could be the next addition to the IKEA success story in the heart of the Emirates.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”