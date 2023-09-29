Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) hiring in the UAE with salaries up to 12,500 dirhams
The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia offers a cordial welcome to individuals who are eager to advance their careers while making a significant contribution to pioneering research. If you’ve been looking for the right opportunity, KAUST might just be the place for you.
KAUST is a well-known university committed to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and innovation. KAUST is a beacon of academic achievement and research prowess, nestled against the picturesque background of the Red Sea in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia.
Since its inception in 2009, the institution has quickly acquired prominence for its dedication to pioneering research in fields ranging from computer science and engineering to environmental science and materials science.
The KAUST campus is more than just a place for academic study; it’s also a model of sustainability, with ecologically responsible architecture and activities.
The institution’s global perspective is reflected in its varied community of scholars and students from over 100 nations. This variety promotes a vibrant and collaborative academic environment.
KAUST currently offers a range of exciting job openings across various fields and areas of expertise. Whether you’re an experienced professional or a fresh graduate eager to make your mark, there’s likely a position tailored to your skills and aspirations.
One of the standout advantages of working at KAUST is the competitive compensation package. Salaries at KAUST are known to be generous, with the potential to earn up to 15,000 Saudi Riyals. This reflects KAUST’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding talent and dedication.
To apply for opportunities at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), follow these general steps:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|Research specialist – Synthetic organic chemistry
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoctoral Fellowships in Quantitate Genetics for Crop Improvement
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Assistant/Associate Professor in Sustainable Polymers
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoctoral Position in ‘Wheat Comparative Genomics’
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Faculty Positions in Cybersecurity and Dependability: 2023-2024
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoc for Synthetic Biology and Generative Biology
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Junior and Senior Post – Doctoral Fellowships in Cancer Research and/or Glycobiologysition
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Faculty Position in Chemistry
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoctoral Research Fellow – Structural and Molecular Biology (2)
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoctoral Fellowship Position – Data Driven Machine Learning
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoc in Machine Learning
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoctoral Research Dellow – Modeling Naturally Fractured Reservoirs using Finite – Element – Based Methods
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoctoral Research Fellow – Genome Engineering with CRISPR / Cas Systems
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoctoral Research Fellow – Assessment of Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) Potential in Saudia Arabia
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Postdoctoral Research Fellow – Polymeric Membrane Development
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Faculty Positions I Electrical and Computer Engineering 2024 – 2025
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
Joining KAUST isn’t just a career move; it’s an opportunity to be part of something greater, to contribute to groundbreaking research, and to foster international collaboration. So, if you’re ready to chart a course towards innovation and enlightenment, consider KAUST as your destination. Your journey begins here.
