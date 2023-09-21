Le Meridien Hotel Hiring in UAE with Salaries up to 7,500 Dirhams

Emaar Group is hiring in the UAE paying Salaries up to 7,000 dirhams
If you’re searching for a rewarding career in the hospitality industry with a global hotel brand that values cultural awareness, community engagement, and exceptional service, look no further than Le Meridien Careers.
About Le Meridien Hotel
Le Meridien, a prestigious hotel brand owned by Marriott International and co-founded by Air France, stands as a bridge between contemporary culture and timeless European traditions. With a presence in over 30 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific, Le Meridien serves as a cultural ambassador for travelers worldwide.
Whether you’re a guest at one of their 110 hotels and resorts or indulging in their unique breakfast offerings, Le Meridien promises an unparalleled experience.
Cutting-edge technology is seamlessly integrated into their lobbies and guestrooms, providing complimentary high-speed internet access. The company’s headquarters are located in Maryland, United States, under the leadership of CEO Robert E. Riley.
Eligibility Criteria:
Le Meridien Hotel offers diverse career opportunities in the hospitality sector, each with its own eligibility criteria:
For Beginners or Freshers:
Minimum Age: Typically, entry-level positions welcome candidates aged 16 years and older.
Education: A high school diploma or equivalent is generally required.
Entry-Level Positions: Opportunities include roles like cleaners, housemaids, housekeeping staff, laundry workers, drivers, and security personnel.
For management-level positions:
Education: Management roles often require a bachelor’s degree.
Preferred Fields: Degrees in business, economics, or management are typically preferred.
Experience: Some positions may necessitate prior hotel management training and relevant experience.
Training Programs: Certain hotels offer in-house training programs, allowing candidates to acquire the necessary skills on the job.
Salary and Benefits:
Le Meridien Hotel places great importance on employee engagement and provides a range of benefits to foster a positive work environment:
Competitive Salary Package
Comprehensive healthcare and wellness programs
Dental insurance coverage
Generous Paid Time Off
Sick Days Leave
Access to a 401K Plan
Retirement Savings Plan
Exclusive hotel discounts
Gifts and souvenirs
Accommodation Facilities
Complimentary Meals
Opportunities for career advancement
Supportive Management
A Strong Emphasis on Work-Life Balance
A Nurturing and Collaborative Organizational Culture
How to Apply for Le Meridien Careers:
To embark on your journey with Le Meridien, follow these steps:
Join Le Meridien in its mission to provide exceptional hospitality experiences while celebrating culture and tradition across the globe. Le Meridien Careers offers a pathway to a fulfilling and enriching career in the hotel industry.
List of Vacancies at Le Meridien Hotel
|JOB TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|F&B Service Expert (Waiter) – Meridien Club Lounge
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Attendant
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Assistant Manager – Laundry
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Intern
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Chef de Partie – Latest Recipe
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Complex Executive Sous Chef
|UAE
|Apply Now
|F&B Service Expert (Waiter/Waitress) – Kiku
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Duty Manager
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Chef de Partie
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Experience Supervisor (Front Office Supervisor)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Experience Expert
|UAE
|Apply Now
|F&B Training Manager
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Steward
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Laundry Attendant
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Food & Beverage Supervisor
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Hostess
|UAE
|Apply Now
|F&B Service Expert (Waiter/Waitress) – Gourmandises Pastry Shop
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Commie 2
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Guest Experience Expert (Guest Relations Officer) – Le Royal Club
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Electrician
|UAE
|Apply Now
