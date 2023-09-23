Marriott Hotel hiring in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, salaries up to 9,000 Dirhams

Are you in search of a fulfilling career in the hospitality industry? Look no further, as Marriott Hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are currently presenting job opportunities with competitive salaries of up to 9,000 Dirhams. This is your chance to join a globally renowned brand and become a part of a team dedicated to delivering outstanding guest experiences.

About Marriott Hotel

Marriott International, established in 1927, has evolved from a humble hotel company into a worldwide hospitality powerhouse. With a presence in 131 countries and territories, spanning over 7,500 properties, this esteemed chain offers a diverse range of accommodations.

From luxury brands like The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to more budget-friendly options such as Courtyard and Fairfield Inn, Marriott caters to all guest needs and budgets. Their commitment to ensuring guest satisfaction is evident through loyalty programs like Marriott Bonvoy, which provides travelers with exclusive benefits throughout their global journeys, making it an excellent choice for those seeking memorable experiences.

Salary and Benefits

Marriott International offers its employees competitive compensation packages alongside comprehensive benefit plans.

Team members at the company enjoy an array of advantages, including paid time off, retirement plans, and health coverage.

Additionally, Marriott employees have access to discounted hotel rates and recognition programs designed to acknowledge and appreciate their contributions.

Marriott is highly regarded for its dedication to providing career growth opportunities and internal promotions for its staff.

Embracing diversity and inclusion, Marriott International supports employee resource groups to strengthen and empower its workforce.

Marriott places a strong emphasis on cultivating a safe and healthy work environment, as demonstrated by its initiatives aimed at promoting employee well-being.

Current Job Opportunities

A diverse range of job openings is available across various departments, including:

Food & Beverage: Opportunities for chefs, servers, bartenders, and culinary professionals.

Housekeeping: Positions in housekeeping and cleaning services to ensure a pleasant guest experience.

Sales & Marketing: Job opportunities for sales and marketing professionals to promote the properties.

Administration: Administrative roles in finance, HR, and general administration.

Qualifications for Marriott Careers in Dubai

Candidates with a diploma or degree in hotel management will be given preference.

Relevant prior experience in the hospitality industry will be strongly considered.

How to Apply for Marriott Hotel Careers

Follow these steps to apply for a job at Marriott:

Go to the “Find Job At” section.

Refine your search by selecting your preferred location.

Choose the specific position that interests you.

Carefully review the job description, including responsibilities, working hours, compensation, and qualifications.

Click on the “Apply Now” option.

Complete the form with your personal information, including your name, surname, and other required details.

Upload your updated resume.

Agree to the terms, conditions, and privacy policy.

Finally, click “Submit Application” to finalize the process.

