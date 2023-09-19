Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ministry of Defence Latest job openings 2023

Ministry of Defence Latest job openings 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Ministry of Defence Latest job openings 2023

Ministry of Defence Latest job openings 2023

Advertisement
  • MOD Latest Jobs 2023: New openings in the private and public sectors nationwide
  • Apply for MOD jobs for competitive compensation, benefits, and career growth.
  • Embrace Pakistan’s opportunities: competitive pay, work-life balance, and career growth.
Advertisement

Looking for job opportunities in Pakistan? MOD Ministry of Defense Latest Jobs 2023 has just released the latest job vacancies in both the private and public sectors nationwide. Visit our website today to stay informed!

Numerous other initiatives encompass those from its FBR division, CAA, OGDCL/SNGPL, NHMP units, and military branches.

During our Open Jobs Fair, we will enlighten attendees about the numerous benefits of working in Pakistan, such as an appealing compensation and benefits package and the potential for career advancement. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity; apply now.

Embrace the opportunities that working in Pakistan offers, such as a competitive salary, a balanced work life, and career advancement. Don’t miss the chance to achieve success and apply for UBL jobs when suitable; apply now!

How To Apply:

    Advertisement
  • Before submitting any application for any position, check all details thoroughly.
  • If applying online, please visit our website to explore available job positions and create an online account by providing the necessary information. If opting for offline application, carefully review all relevant details before submitting your application.
  • If any aspect is confusing you, check below.
  • When completed and sent off with all paperwork at their designated addresses.
  • Please read documents carefully, as they could contain essential details that can help make or break an application process.
  • Only those selected will be contacted to take tests or participate in interviews.
    • Advertisement

Also Read

PRIME MINISTER OFFICE JOBS IN NDMA JOBS 2023
PRIME MINISTER OFFICE JOBS IN NDMA JOBS 2023

The Prime Minister Office Jobs in NDMA has announced job openings in...

Here is a Listing of terms and conditions that apply:

  • Applications that are incomplete or submitted after the deadline will be disqualified and won’t proceed in the application process.
  • Candidates will not be provided with financial assistance for travel expenses related to tests or interviews, and they will not receive an allowance.
    • Advertisement

                                         Official details

Ministry of Defence Latest job openings 2023

Ministry of Defence Latest job openings 2023

Important Dates:
Job Opening Date12/09/2023
CountryPakistan
DepartmentMOD
No. Of SeatsMultiple
Job Closing Date25/09/2023
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story